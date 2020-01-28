Crowd lifts car to save woman trapped underneath, hailed as heroes. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 15:18 IST

A group of people in New York are being hailed as heroes after they helped a woman who was trapped underneath a car following an accident. Nearly a dozen people rushed to lift the car that ran over the woman in order to help her out. A dramatic video of the rescue made its way onto Twitter and quickly went viral. Now, people can’t stop praising the heroes who saved the woman’s life.

“Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out,” Twitter user Colby Droscher wrote and shared the video on Twitter.

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

The video was followed by a picture of the woman lying on the street with her phone in her hand. First responders can be seen surrounding her.

The woman is awake and on her phone. pic.twitter.com/BhGYSZpfn0 — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

The woman, later identified as Veronika, shared details of the incident. She told News 4 that she was on the sidewalk when the car hit her after which she got trapped underneath it.

“Both legs were kind of stuck under one of the wheels,” she said, adding “I was conscious for the entire time. I remembered seeing my groceries were all over the floor.”

Veronica suffered bruises but escaped the harrowing ordeal without any major injuries. She expressed gratitude to all those who helped save her. “I don’t know how I can ever pay that back, I’m really grateful for everyone that helped,” she told News 4.

The driver of the car was first detained by police and later issued a ticket.

Since being shared, the video of the incident has collected close to 4 million views, some 1.7 lakh likes and over 31,000 retweets. People have posted various comments about the incident.

“People instinctively running towards a tragedy to help. I needed to see this tonight, more than I knew,” says a Twitter user. “OMG. This warms my heart as all these strangers run to help,” says another.