CRPF jawan rescues injured bird, Twitter appreciates his act of kindness

“Every life is precious”, and a video shared on Twitter proves that saying. In the clip, a CRPF constable is seen climbing down from a staircase with an injured pigeon in his hand. According to the post, the bird was stuck and he was rescuing the bird.

You can take a man away from civilization, but you can not take civilization away from a man.



Injured pigeon was rescued by a CRPF Srinagar Constable. As my boss says, valour and humanity are two sides of the same coin. pic.twitter.com/V2JniDkJFP — Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) May 24, 2019

The video was shared by Kashyap Kadagattur, whose profile says that he is a Dy. SP, CRPF posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Later Kadagattur shared the image of the constable, identified as Arun, who had rescued the pigeon.

Well done Constable Arun! pic.twitter.com/UURAzuSbiz — Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) May 24, 2019

Tweeple applauded the jawan for his act of kindness and showed their appreciation through comments. Here are some:

