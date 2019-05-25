Today in New Delhi, India
CRPF jawan rescues injured bird, Twitter appreciates his act of kindness

The video was shared by Kashyap Kadagattur, whose profile says that he is a Dy. SP, CRPF posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

it's viral Updated: May 25, 2019 13:22 IST
Trisha Sengupta
The pigeon was stuck and the jawan rescued the bird. (Twitter/@iamkash_kr)

“Every life is precious”, and a video shared on Twitter proves that saying. In the clip, a CRPF constable is seen climbing down from a staircase with an injured pigeon in his hand. According to the post, the bird was stuck and he was rescuing the bird.

The video was shared by Kashyap Kadagattur, whose profile says that he is a Dy. SP, CRPF posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Later Kadagattur shared the image of the constable, identified as Arun, who had rescued the pigeon.

Tweeple applauded the jawan for his act of kindness and showed their appreciation through comments. Here are some:

What do you think of the video?

First Published: May 25, 2019 13:21 IST

