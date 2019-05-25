CRPF jawan rescues injured bird, Twitter appreciates his act of kindness
“Every life is precious”, and a video shared on Twitter proves that saying. In the clip, a CRPF constable is seen climbing down from a staircase with an injured pigeon in his hand. According to the post, the bird was stuck and he was rescuing the bird.
You can take a man away from civilization, but you can not take civilization away from a man.— Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) May 24, 2019
Injured pigeon was rescued by a CRPF Srinagar Constable. As my boss says, valour and humanity are two sides of the same coin. pic.twitter.com/V2JniDkJFP
The video was shared by Kashyap Kadagattur, whose profile says that he is a Dy. SP, CRPF posted in Jammu and Kashmir. Later Kadagattur shared the image of the constable, identified as Arun, who had rescued the pigeon.
Well done Constable Arun! pic.twitter.com/UURAzuSbiz— Kashyap Kadagattur 🇮🇳 (@iamkash_kr) May 24, 2019
Tweeple applauded the jawan for his act of kindness and showed their appreciation through comments. Here are some:
Such a kind and noble gesture!! 😍 A sincere Thank you to Constable Arun.@crpf_srinagar @crpfindia— Roshani 🇮🇳 (@IndiaBhakt1) May 24, 2019
🙏 Arun ji is reposing our faith in humanity 🌼🌸🌼— Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) May 24, 2019
It's called humanity— Yash Pal 🇮🇳 (@yashindia1) May 24, 2019
Well said sir. This is what we call humanity at its best.— MEENAKSHI KOUL. (@bhat_ujjwal) May 24, 2019
JAI HIND. 👏👏👏
What do you think of the video?
