Cute puppy plays with adorable chicks, Twitter goes ‘aww’. Watch video

The weekend is flying in fast and many of you might be muttering “Thank God it’s Friday.” However, there might also be those for whom weekend means just Sunday – as they end up working on Saturdays too. To cheer those up, here’s a cute video of a puppy playing with three chicks. It’s a little Friday morning pick-me-up gift from us to you.

Captioned “Explore the world as if it is your #1stday around,” the video was shared on Twitter by People’s Daily, China on June 20. It shows a white hued dog chasing around three yellow coloured chicks. A few seconds into the video, it seems that the four-legged furry creature is trying to hug one of the chicks. Till now, the video has garnered over 57,000 views – and counting.

Explore the world as if it is your #1stday around pic.twitter.com/3V1fuA3oew — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) June 20, 2019

One Twitter user commented, “Puppy dogs always cute. Especially with one day chicken! Explore explore explore one by one without hurting them! Why human couldn’t do the same?” While another tweeted, “I am in love in this puppy. He is adorable.”

Many tweeple simply commented “aww” to emphasis on the cuteness of the video. Here are some of the other reactions from people:

He's so gentle with those chicks!😎💜💋🐥🐤 — Cami DeCotis (@CamiDecotis) June 20, 2019

I am in love in this puppy. He is adorable ♥ — Magdalena (@Magdale27631799) June 20, 2019

So cute 😍 — Bareera Butt (@bareeerabutt) June 20, 2019

I have the same puppy. They have a curious & silly nature. — νμ (@neutrino_v) June 20, 2019

Ohh very cute puppy 😘😘😘 — Saumyaranjan Mallick (@Saumyar70252796) June 20, 2019

I want that puppy LOL — Jonny (@Jonny16195986) June 21, 2019

What do you think of this video?

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 10:37 IST