Cyclist thrown off bike after collision with car. Netizens divided over who’s at fault

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 17:09 IST

A video of a cyclist colliding with a car has prompted a heated debate online. The clip, posted on Facebook, shows a cyclist riding across an intersection when it is suddenly hit by a car. The rider is thrown off his bike due to the impact. Thankfully, he has his helmet on and gets right back up moments later. The clip, however, has divided people over who is at fault for the accident.

The video has been shared on the Dash Cam Owners Australia Facebook page. It shows the bike on the left-side cycle lane riding towards the intersection to cross it. Meanwhile, a black car on the opposite side of the road also attempts to make a turn. That’s when the two collide.

Posted on March 9, the video has collected over 1,700 comments and more than 1,200 reactions - and counting. It has since sparked a debate over who was more responsible for collision.

“How can the car be expected to see the bike? I’m a cyclist and common sense would say that if there is a tall van blocking an intersection I should be more cautious,” comments a Facebook user. “The driver of the turning car is definitely at fault here. However, and it kills me to say it, it would be very difficult for the driver to see the approaching cyclist. I would never ride through at that speed,” says another.

“Push bike rider should have stopped if cars have stopped it’s probably a good indication that there is something going on so the push bike rider should have slowed down stopped and had a good look before continuing,” comments a third. “The car should not have gone till the area was clear. Then this would have been avoided,” says a fourth.

What do you think?