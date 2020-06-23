e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 23, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dad jumps into a puddle over child’s request proving that daughters can make you do a lot

Dad jumps into a puddle over child’s request proving that daughters can make you do a lot

The clip shows James Gym Jones’ daughter standing inside the puddle, coaxing her dad to step inside too.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 23, 2020 18:02 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip shows the little girl convincing her dad to step inside a puddle.
The clip shows the little girl convincing her dad to step inside a puddle.(Instagram/@jamesgymjones)
         

If you’re looking for something that sparks joy, this video of a baby girl and her daddy is all you need to see today. We guarantee it will make you smile.

The video, that’s gone crazy viral all over social media, shows the little girl convincing her dad to step inside a puddle. Not just this, she even gets him to jump in it to enjoy the puddle they way it meant to be enjoyed.

The video was originally shared by Instagram user James Gym Jones on May 18. “When you get peer pressured into ‘muddy puddles’,” he captioned the clip. It shows his daughter standing inside the puddle, coaxing her dad to step inside too. She even extends her hand so he can hold it and step inside the puddle. She then proceeds to teach dad how he’s meant to jump in the puddle.

The adorable clip has since been shared across social media. Earlier today, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson also shared the clip with the caption, “This is how you do that.” His tweet has collected over 24,700 likes and more than 2,700 retweets within 12 hours.

People can’t seem to have enough of this video.

“Nice shoes aren’t anything compared to making a warm memory with your child. Lovely vid,” commented a Twitter user. “He may look like he was humoring his daughter, but I think he secretly enjoyed that,” wrote another.

“Daughters will make you do the weirdest things. But you do it because you love them. Thanks for sharing!” wrote an individual on Instagram. “Thank you for sharing this video. It made my whole darn week and maybe all of 2020! You are an example for all dads out there!” posted another.

What do you think about this heartwarming video?

tags
top news
India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, tells Islamabad to reduce staff by half
India downgrades diplomatic ties with Pak, tells Islamabad to reduce staff by half
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
Imran Khan’s crusade against corruption hits the glass ceiling. It is Made in China
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
‘Mutual consensus to disengage’ reached during top-level India-China military talks
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
Delhi’s Covid centre, 10 times bigger than China’s largest, to start this week
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
China could set up border outposts in encroached territories: Nepal govt document
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
Novak Djokovic tests positive for Covid-19
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
‘Can’t see anyone else’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Rahul Gandhi
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
Watch: Indian Army Chief leaves for Ladakh to take stock of ground situation
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyUP Covid-19 CasesRath YatraCGBSE Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In