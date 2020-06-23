Dad jumps into a puddle over child’s request proving that daughters can make you do a lot

If you’re looking for something that sparks joy, this video of a baby girl and her daddy is all you need to see today. We guarantee it will make you smile.

The video, that’s gone crazy viral all over social media, shows the little girl convincing her dad to step inside a puddle. Not just this, she even gets him to jump in it to enjoy the puddle they way it meant to be enjoyed.

The video was originally shared by Instagram user James Gym Jones on May 18. “When you get peer pressured into ‘muddy puddles’,” he captioned the clip. It shows his daughter standing inside the puddle, coaxing her dad to step inside too. She even extends her hand so he can hold it and step inside the puddle. She then proceeds to teach dad how he’s meant to jump in the puddle.

The adorable clip has since been shared across social media. Earlier today, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson also shared the clip with the caption, “This is how you do that.” His tweet has collected over 24,700 likes and more than 2,700 retweets within 12 hours.

This is how you do that.



[Video: 60 sec] https://t.co/ftmE9EuFeo — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) June 22, 2020

People can’t seem to have enough of this video.

“Nice shoes aren’t anything compared to making a warm memory with your child. Lovely vid,” commented a Twitter user. “He may look like he was humoring his daughter, but I think he secretly enjoyed that,” wrote another.

“Daughters will make you do the weirdest things. But you do it because you love them. Thanks for sharing!” wrote an individual on Instagram. “Thank you for sharing this video. It made my whole darn week and maybe all of 2020! You are an example for all dads out there!” posted another.

What do you think about this heartwarming video?