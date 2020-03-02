Dancing in defence:This ‘beehive wave’ is creating ripples on Twitter. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:05 IST

There is a reason Beyoncé’s loyal and ever fearless fans are called a ‘BeyHive’, a concoction created most definitely because of the pop goddess’s own stage name and the wonderful qualities of an actual bee hive. Bees are known to be highly social creatures - honey bees live together in a colony and communicate with each other by dancing (so much like the BeyHive itself). In fact, some bees are so social that they are actually verified on Instagram. Bees are also known to be highly synchronized. This video posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with almost 400 retweets and 1.7 thousand likes showcases exactly how much.

This, just over a minute-long video, shows a bee hive which may have sensed potential predators and harmonized their movements to create a wave. The technique is created by bees by shaking their abdomens in sync. This results in movements which resemble ripples created in a water body when a pebble is thrown in it. It can also remind one of a ‘human wave’ often created by fans during sports games and concerts. Scientists assume that the pattern may confuse the attacker from targeting a single prey in the colony.

#Natures #wonder. This is called as 'Bee hive Waves". When Bees in hive sense any danger they synchronize their movement & create wave. The time when the hive which has hundreds of bees act like a single organism. Nature made them special, since provide food security to millions. pic.twitter.com/eceng6OD07 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) March 1, 2020

This comradery is really commendable and has got people on Twitter quite inspired.

I see there is a hidden message in your tweet. We should be United like a bee in case of danger. — ಚೇತನ್ (@Chetan25042991) March 1, 2020

Nature always surprised. Wow that Reflections is Amazing like a 3d picture 😍 — आयुष जैन🇮🇳 (@kaleshkapitara) March 1, 2020

Unity in their protection to safeguard from the danger.lot to learn for the humankind. — M.CHANDRAKANTH (@MCHANDR77396253) March 1, 2020

To humans, the bees may well have a message: Guys, stay together, stay safe. — Manish Chandra Pandey (@MCPjourno) March 1, 2020

Nature is indeed so beautiful — 🇮🇳EGO🙋 (@mandirwehihoga) March 1, 2020

This interesting tactic by the bees sure is impressive, especially with how well these insects communicate - without 4G or social media, no less.* wink wink*