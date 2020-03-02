e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Dancing in defence:This ‘beehive wave’ is creating ripples on Twitter. Watch

Dancing in defence:This ‘beehive wave’ is creating ripples on Twitter. Watch

The comradery of these bees is really commendable and has got people on Twitter quite inspired. 

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This, just over a minute-long video, shows a bee hive which may have sensed potential predators and harmonized their movements to create a wave.
This, just over a minute-long video, shows a bee hive which may have sensed potential predators and harmonized their movements to create a wave. (Parveen Kaswan, IFS/Official Twitter)
         

There is a reason Beyoncé’s loyal and ever fearless fans are called a ‘BeyHive’, a concoction created most definitely because of the pop goddess’s own stage name and the wonderful qualities of an actual bee hive. Bees are known to be highly social creatures - honey bees live together in a colony and communicate with each other by dancing (so much like the BeyHive itself). In fact, some bees are so social that they are actually verified on Instagram. Bees are also known to be highly synchronized. This video posted on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with almost 400 retweets and 1.7 thousand likes showcases exactly how much.

This, just over a minute-long video, shows a bee hive which may have sensed potential predators and harmonized their movements to create a wave. The technique is created by bees by shaking their abdomens in sync. This results in movements which resemble ripples created in a water body when a pebble is thrown in it. It can also remind one of a ‘human wave’ often created by fans during sports games and concerts. Scientists assume that the pattern may confuse the attacker from targeting a single prey in the colony. 

This comradery is really commendable and has got people on Twitter quite inspired. 

This interesting tactic by the bees sure is impressive, especially with how well these insects communicate - without 4G or social media, no less.* wink wink*

tags
top news
Judge refuses to stop execution of 4 Delhi gangrape convicts, gets another plea
Judge refuses to stop execution of 4 Delhi gangrape convicts, gets another plea
‘This is not Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee over ‘goli’ slogans at Amit Shah’s rally
‘This is not Delhi’: Mamata Banerjee over ‘goli’ slogans at Amit Shah’s rally
‘Matter pertains to liberty’: SC to hear plea to free Omar Abdullah this week
‘Matter pertains to liberty’: SC to hear plea to free Omar Abdullah this week
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘Find out what happened, can’t come with half questions’: Kohli fumes at reporter - WATCH
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
‘What hell looks like’: When 170 cars went up in flames during Delhi riots
BS 6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two launched, prices start at ₹1.60 lakh
BS 6 Jawa and Jawa Forty Two launched, prices start at ₹1.60 lakh
You will soon be able to access in-flight WiFi
You will soon be able to access in-flight WiFi
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
Delhi Shiv Vihar ViolenceDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news