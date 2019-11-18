e-paper
B, the world’s first Bee influencer is creating quite a buzz online and for all the right reasons.

Created by French philanthropic network Fondation de France, the profile features a computer generated insect that has a very important message to share – to save the world’s bee population.

Nov 18, 2019
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
B, the world’s first Bee influencer is creating quite a buzz online and for all the right reasons. With more than two lakh followers and a verified account, the influencer has turned into a social media sensation. There’s a chance after knowing more about B and its goals, you’ll be a fan of this Insta star too. Created by French philanthropic network Fondation de France, the profile features a computer generated insect that has a very important message to share – to save the world’s bee population.

The profile is filled with all sorts of creative posts. While some shows the bee’s enviable lifestyle, others focus more on facts about the species. All this, to raise awareness and money to save one of the most essential creatures of our ecosystem that are slowly disappearing.

B at a newly planted thyme garden – an essential fauna for the bees

A nice vacation 

In Halloween costume

Chilling and relaxing

World’s food supply depends heavily on the pollination done by the bees, reports CNN. The decline in the numbers of the pollinators, at an alarmingly rapid rate, is a huge threat to the food supply itself. Hence, French government came up with this unique and witty idea in an effort to save the bees.

With the fabulous and beautiful images of B, Fondation de France encourages brands to partner with the insect for product promotion. However, the influencer only collaborates with those brands which are engaged in biodiversity programs and are approved by the agency.

The amount earned by B is used to help rebuild bee habitats. The money helps the farmers in learning those techniques which are pollinator-friendly. Will you follow the bee-utiful and buzzing Insta influencer too?

