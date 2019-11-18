B, the world’s first Bee influencer is creating quite a buzz online and for all the right reasons.
Created by French philanthropic network Fondation de France, the profile features a computer generated insect that has a very important message to share – to save the world’s bee population.it-s-viral Updated: Nov 18, 2019 10:08 IST
B, the world’s first Bee influencer is creating quite a buzz online and for all the right reasons. With more than two lakh followers and a verified account, the influencer has turned into a social media sensation. There’s a chance after knowing more about B and its goals, you’ll be a fan of this Insta star too. Created by French philanthropic network Fondation de France, the profile features a computer generated insect that has a very important message to share – to save the world’s bee population.
The profile is filled with all sorts of creative posts. While some shows the bee’s enviable lifestyle, others focus more on facts about the species. All this, to raise awareness and money to save one of the most essential creatures of our ecosystem that are slowly disappearing.
B at a newly planted thyme garden – an essential fauna for the bees
View this post on Instagram
So cool this entertaining and cooperative garden at @laposte’s. Some postmen friends have installed a new thyme planter for bees. Thyme is important for bees because it produces an essential nectar. Thank you @laposte for your commitment. P.S.: As you can see, postmen also love puns. Bzzzzz!!! 😜
A nice vacation
View this post on Instagram
After spending the whole summer pollinating flowers to prepare cold days, I can finally enjoy wandering around and taking nice pictures. 😜 What are you planning to do today? 💛 #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #paris #parismaville #parisianlifestyle #paris_focus_on #pariscartepostale #parisgram #strikeapose #autumncolors #loveautaumn #galerievivienne
In Halloween costume
View this post on Instagram
Knock knock.. Trick or treat?🎃 This halloween I dressed up like a ghost! 👻 (but I hope it will remain only a costume and I won’t become one 😱) What’s your costume? And by the way… In case I’ll stop by your door, I prefer pollen to candies ! #halloween #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #halloween🎃 #happyhalloween #halloweenlover #pumpkin #pumpkin🎃 #jackolantern #pumpkincarving #ghost #halloweencostume #trickortreat #trickortreating
Chilling and relaxing
View this post on Instagram
I love to read and reply to your comments on my posts from my bathtube! Ask me questions in the comments: I will answer to EVERYONE! (As long as water stays warm 😜🔥) #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #bathroom #bubblebath #bathtube #bathtub #bathubsgoals #bathroomdecor 📸 : @vincentbousserez
World’s food supply depends heavily on the pollination done by the bees, reports CNN. The decline in the numbers of the pollinators, at an alarmingly rapid rate, is a huge threat to the food supply itself. Hence, French government came up with this unique and witty idea in an effort to save the bees.
View this post on Instagram
It is essential to save the planet... And the bees too! 🌍💛 Both are threatened and trust me, it would be terrible to live without bees. 🐝 Thanks a lot for demonstrating today, it was really nice to see you all and let's keep up the fight!!!! ✊ #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #paris #parismaville #fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #strike #youthclimatestrike #togetherweareone #togetherwearestronger #aspiepower #schoolstrike4climate
With the fabulous and beautiful images of B, Fondation de France encourages brands to partner with the insect for product promotion. However, the influencer only collaborates with those brands which are engaged in biodiversity programs and are approved by the agency.
View this post on Instagram
Watering my little plants! 🌱🌱🌱 Tips for humans: always keep flowers on your balconies, we might stop by to say hi 🌺🌸🌼👋 #bee #bees #beefund #beenfluencer #savethebees #beesofinstagram #buzzforbees #beekeeping #followme #picoftheday #weeklyfluff #plant #plants #flower #flowers #balcony #home #balconydesign #watering #wateringplants
The amount earned by B is used to help rebuild bee habitats. The money helps the farmers in learning those techniques which are pollinator-friendly. Will you follow the bee-utiful and buzzing Insta influencer too?