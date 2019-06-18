Delhi-NCR wakes up to a rainy morning, people express joy on Twitter
On Tuesday, residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a rainy morning - a welcome sight that brought respite from the blisteringly hot days. Following the much-needed shower, several city dwellers took to Twitter to express their joy and happiness.
While some welcomed the change in weather with funny comments, others shared pictures and videos of the rain showers. Check out some of the posts:
So Finally it’s raining in #Delhi— Deepak Pahal (@Itsdeepak0709) June 17, 2019
First of this season or#Pehlibarish ka Maza hi kuch Or hai... 🌧 #delhirain#MukherjeeNagar pic.twitter.com/bO5p5vN2Ce
After witnessing 48 Deg heat, It rained in Delhi🌧️ Thank you God ❤️ #DelhiRains— Ananya 💛CSK💛 (@Ananya18531677) June 18, 2019
सुबह सुबह दिल लूट लिया दिल्ली के मौसम ने#मस्ताना #मौसम #DelhiRains #suhanamausam pic.twitter.com/5X0Keg9ZdD— Nida Ahmad (@Nidaahmad78) June 18, 2019
Delhi is witnessing one of its best weather today🌿🍃 Finally it Rained 🌧️☄️❄️🌈🌀#DelhiRains ❤️— Méğhâ Bíśhţ (@mebi31) June 18, 2019
Oh #Delhi, you never fails to amaze.#DelhiRains #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/vTSkFrzb03— Haider Ali Khan, حیرد علی خان (@khanhaider) June 18, 2019
That’s how #Delhi is, this morning... rainy, lovely, a lil cool, serene and green #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/tcZ9GZwI3V— Pankaj Doval (@pankajdoval) June 18, 2019
Thanks Almighty 🙏— Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs_) June 18, 2019
This weather was badly needed.#DelhiRains #delhiweather pic.twitter.com/yfLvQfjMty
Residents of Delhi can look forward to more days of relief as rain will prevail in the next few days. The temperature will remain between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.
On June 10, Delhi temperatures made history by rising to 48 degrees Celsius. Thankfully, the recent shower spells lower the chances of the intense heat wave returning.
