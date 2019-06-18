Today in New Delhi, India
Delhi-NCR wakes up to a rainy morning, people express joy on Twitter

While some welcomed the change in weather with funny comments, others shared pictures and videos of the rain showers.

it's viral Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:02 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
In the next few days, the temperature in Delhi will remain between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius. (HT File Photo)

On Tuesday, residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a rainy morning - a welcome sight that brought respite from the blisteringly hot days. Following the much-needed shower, several city dwellers took to Twitter to express their joy and happiness.

While some welcomed the change in weather with funny comments, others shared pictures and videos of the rain showers. Check out some of the posts:

Residents of Delhi can look forward to more days of relief as rain will prevail in the next few days. The temperature will remain between 25 and 30 degrees Celsius.

On June 10, Delhi temperatures made history by rising to 48 degrees Celsius. Thankfully, the recent shower spells lower the chances of the intense heat wave returning.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 12:01 IST

