Delhi Police's new meme is all about social distancing. Seen it yet?

Delhi Police’s new meme is all about social distancing. Seen it yet?

The meme aims to show everyone the correct way of socializing during these perilous times.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 12:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
This post was shared on September 17.
This post was shared on September 17.(Instagram/@delhi.police_official)
         

Amidst the spread of Covid-19, police departments around the nation have geared up their use of social media to spread important health and safety messages to citizens. Delhi Police is no different and is conveying the meaning as well as the importance of social distancing through a meme.

This post was shared on the Delhi Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on September 17. “Social Distancing is a must to protect yourself from COVID-19,” reads the text posted alongside the share.

The meme aims to show everyone the correct way of socializing during these perilous times.

Check out the share, here:

View this post on Instagram

Social Distancing is a must to protect yourself from COVID-19

A post shared by DelhiPolice (@delhi.police_official) on

Since being shared on the Internet, this post has received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. It currently has almost 700 likes and many supportive comments on Instagram.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “Proud always”. Another individual wrote, “Love you Delhi Police”. Many also left heart and thumbs-up emojis under the share.

This isn’t the first time Delhi Police has used their social media presence to convey vital health information. Their “How to fight coronavirus?” meme is also a must-see and advises people to stay indoors as much as possible.

What do you think of the posts shared by Delhi Police?

