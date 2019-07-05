Delhi rains: People celebrate respite from heat, flood Twitter with pics and memes

Today, in some parts of Delhi, people were glad to encounter partly cloudy sky accompanied by drizzle. With the mercury soaring high in the past few days, the rain came as a much-needed respite for the people of the capital.

It’s Twitter where many people decided to show their happiness about the rainfall. Pictures, videos, and memes flooded the social media platform.

Here are the videos and pictures of the rainfall in different parts of the city:

Rains have a way of lifting up your mood and spirit! #DelhiRains #TGIF pic.twitter.com/BIvMZbSCFD — Soumya (@soumyanair86) July 5, 2019

Showers of blessings ...

Showers of blessings we need.

Mercy drops round us are falling ..

But for the showers we plead ! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/HDyEz5iKum — Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) July 5, 2019

RT IYC "The monsoon is finally here in Delhi.



Embrace love and positivity as the rain embraces the parched Earth. #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/lSymoPSud8" — zaheer gul (@zaheergul1111) July 4, 2019

#DelhiRain at last rains have arrived in Delhi . Even my Sheroo was waiting for it and having a gala time. pic.twitter.com/bRpSAai8Dd — Subhankar Baksi (@garudabjo) July 4, 2019

Amid this a Twitter user came up with an interesting thought. “As forecasted, rains finally arrive in Delhi/NCR. A big relief from the sweltering heat! And while it rains, I am pondering what can we do about conserving water,” she wrote in her tweet. “Surely, water scarcity is staring us in our face. Hope to do my bit!” she added.

The same thought was echoed by another Twitter user who shared an image of rain water harvesting. He claimed that it’s done by Delhi Jal board.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 15:26 IST