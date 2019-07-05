Today in New Delhi, India
Delhi rains: People celebrate respite from heat, flood Twitter with pics and memes

The rain came as a much-needed respite for the people of the capital.

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 15:30 IST
HT Correspondent
Twitter,Delhirains,Memes
Many people took to Twitter to show their happiness about the rainfall. (Twitter/@zaheergul1111)

Today, in some parts of Delhi, people were glad to encounter partly cloudy sky accompanied by drizzle. With the mercury soaring high in the past few days, the rain came as a much-needed respite for the people of the capital.

It’s Twitter where many people decided to show their happiness about the rainfall. Pictures, videos, and memes flooded the social media platform.

Here are the videos and pictures of the rainfall in different parts of the city:

Amid this a Twitter user came up with an interesting thought. “As forecasted, rains finally arrive in Delhi/NCR. A big relief from the sweltering heat! And while it rains, I am pondering what can we do about conserving water,” she wrote in her tweet. “Surely, water scarcity is staring us in our face. Hope to do my bit!” she added.

The same thought was echoed by another Twitter user who shared an image of rain water harvesting. He claimed that it’s done by Delhi Jal board.

What’s your reaction about showers in Delhi?

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 15:26 IST

