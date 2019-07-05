Delhi rains: People celebrate respite from heat, flood Twitter with pics and memes
The rain came as a much-needed respite for the people of the capital.it's viral Updated: Jul 05, 2019 15:30 IST
Today, in some parts of Delhi, people were glad to encounter partly cloudy sky accompanied by drizzle. With the mercury soaring high in the past few days, the rain came as a much-needed respite for the people of the capital.
It’s Twitter where many people decided to show their happiness about the rainfall. Pictures, videos, and memes flooded the social media platform.
Here are the videos and pictures of the rainfall in different parts of the city:
Rains have a way of lifting up your mood and spirit! #DelhiRains #TGIF pic.twitter.com/BIvMZbSCFD— Soumya (@soumyanair86) July 5, 2019
What a lovely, lovely day #Rain #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/7h8zQvueEY— Sandip Sikdar (@ronnie_sandip) July 5, 2019
Showers of blessings ...— Zafar Abbas (@zafarabbaszaidi) July 5, 2019
Showers of blessings we need.
Mercy drops round us are falling ..
But for the showers we plead ! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/HDyEz5iKum
Yes that happened! Nothing else matters now. #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/NuZPO9i0tX— Griha Atul (@GrihaAtul) July 5, 2019
Finally #monsoon is here #DelhiRains Heavenly feeling ☔🌧️🌩️⛈️ Thanks @Mpalawat and @SkymetWeather for keeping us updated with the progress. pic.twitter.com/loX3WhFd1D— Tapan Das (@Tapan_here) July 5, 2019
Delhi people after seeing some drizzle today.#NewDelhi #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/qt5FN97uOI— Krishnakant Raj 🇮🇳 (@krishnakant_raj) July 4, 2019
News channels announce— Ashutosh Gaur (@Iashutoshgaur) July 2, 2019
"Monsoon in Delhi on 3rd July"
Delhi people :#Monsoon2019 #rains #DelhiRains #bakchodi pic.twitter.com/3BdqiqGYgu
RT IYC "The monsoon is finally here in Delhi.— zaheer gul (@zaheergul1111) July 4, 2019
Embrace love and positivity as the rain embraces the parched Earth. #DelhiRain pic.twitter.com/lSymoPSud8"
#DelhiRain at last rains have arrived in Delhi . Even my Sheroo was waiting for it and having a gala time. pic.twitter.com/bRpSAai8Dd— Subhankar Baksi (@garudabjo) July 4, 2019
The glass is fine. The city is fine too.— Pratyush Patra 🖊 (@KalamWalaBae) July 5, 2019
Because it's finally raining in Delhi.#delhimetro #DelhiRain #Monsoon pic.twitter.com/8AHUNnd8XY
Amid this a Twitter user came up with an interesting thought. “As forecasted, rains finally arrive in Delhi/NCR. A big relief from the sweltering heat! And while it rains, I am pondering what can we do about conserving water,” she wrote in her tweet. “Surely, water scarcity is staring us in our face. Hope to do my bit!” she added.
The same thought was echoed by another Twitter user who shared an image of rain water harvesting. He claimed that it’s done by Delhi Jal board.
News channels announce— Ashutosh Gaur (@Iashutoshgaur) July 2, 2019
"Monsoon in Delhi on 3rd July"
Delhi people :#Monsoon2019 #rains #DelhiRains #bakchodi pic.twitter.com/3BdqiqGYgu
What’s your reaction about showers in Delhi?
First Published: Jul 05, 2019 15:26 IST