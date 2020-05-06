e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 06, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Delivery man meets birthday girl, does this to make her day special. Watch

Delivery man meets birthday girl, does this to make her day special. Watch

Delivery driver, Jodan Price, came to deliver a package to the child’s house and realised that it was her birthday.

it-s-viral Updated: May 06, 2020 18:42 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the little Birthday girl.
The image shows the little Birthday girl. (Twitter/@Mrs_ConCon1787)
         

In a story that’ll fill your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling, a small act of kindness from a delivery man turned the birthday of a little girl into an unforgettable celebration. Shared by the girl’s mother on Twitter, the incident is absolutely heartwarming and may leave you teary-eyed.

Delivery driver, Jodan Price, came to deliver a package to the child’s house and realised that it was her birthday. He left after handing the family their package but soon returned with ice cream cupcakes to make her day special.

“Ok @FedEx our driver deserves a bonus! He realized it was our daughter’s birthday & went to @DairyQueen to get her ice cream cupcakes. He said ‘I just wanted to do this because if we weren’t in this situation, she’d be celebrating with friends.’ I’m not crying. You’re crying!” the mother tweeted and shared two images of the little girl with the delivery man.

She also shared two videos on the same thread. One video shows Price giving the cupcakes to the little one and the other shows her thanking him while jumping with joy.

FedEx, the company where Price works, also replied to the post and wrote that they’re lucky to get such good team members. The eatery from where Price got the cupcakes also tweeted and called his gesture “sweet.”

People had all sorts of reactions to the tweet. While some wished the little one ‘Happy Birthday,’ others were amazed to see such an act of selflessness.

Here’s how they reacted:

Someone tweeted that they recognise Price from the video and wrote that he is a great man. They further added that he, along with his wife, has “raised two amazing sons.”

The little girl may not have had the party she wanted and had to remain indoors, but this is certainly a day she will remember for long as it was made special by someone’s random act of kindness. Also, thousands of people across the world ended up being a part of her special day through Twitter.

What do you think of Price’s gesture?

Also Read | Delivery man’s joyous reaction to holiday basket is warming up people’s hearts. Watch

tags
top news
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
‘Bathing in rivers, playing cricket’: MHA on lockdown violations in Bengal
Lab-grown antibodies could block Sars-Cov-2 virus: Scientists
Lab-grown antibodies could block Sars-Cov-2 virus: Scientists
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Top Hizbul terrorist Raiz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines, says Nitin Gadkari
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
‘You think Kohli is good to watch, look at Babar Azam bat’
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
When Shah Rukh asked Priyanka a question about marrying him
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, begins home delivery of new cars
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
Covid-19: States eye liquor revenue | What you need to know
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper