Delivery man’s joyous reaction to holiday basket is warming up people’s hearts. Watch

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 17:42 IST

In today’s edition of videos-which-will-make-you-smile, we have two clips of a delivery man’s reaction to a holiday basket. The videos have created quite a stir online and won many hearts. There’s a chance that they’ll leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling too.

This cheerful incident was captured on the doorbell camera of Kathy Ouma, a homeowner in Delaware, USA, which she later shared on Facebook.

“Made my day! I leave goodies out every year,” Ouma wrote and shared the two videos capturing the incident from different angles. She also shared an image of the holiday basket.

In the video, the delivery man – later identified as Karim Earl Reed III – walks up to Ouma’s home to deliver a package. Soon, he notices the holiday basket kept at one side. Filled with water, soda and other snacks, the note accompanying the basket reads that it’s for the holiday workers. Seeing the treats, Reed says “Oh, this is nice! We got some goodies … wow!” Then he picks up a some goodies and dances a little. Eventually, he walks away.

The joyful reaction of the man went viral quite quickly and it’s clear from the over 2.91 lakh shares and 1.2 lakh reactions that the post has gathered till now. Additionally, the two videos have also gathered millions of views. While one video has garnered close to 11 million views, another has amassed about 7.5 million views.

Take a look at the videos:

Later, while replying to her own post, Ouma also shared the screenshot of a post by Reed where he thanked her for the holiday basket.

People had a lot to say about Ouma’s act of kindness and Reed’s joyous expression. Many commented that they are going to implement the idea too.

“I’m going to steal your idea! Thank you for doing this,” wrote a Facebook user. “Oh my god this is the BEST video ever,” wrote another. “What a great idea! You have the largest heart!” commented a third.

Read the entire post here:

What do you think of the delightful videos?

