Differently abled delivery man gifted new vehicle, Twitter celebrates

A video showing a differently abled man delivering food while riding his hand-powered tricycle won several hearts online when it was shared about a week ago. Now, an update on the delivery person is bringing a smile to people’s faces. Ramu Sahu, who works as a delivery partner for food delivery service provider Zomato, has been gifted an electronic vehicle by the company.

In three tweets, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal shared not only the update but pictures and videos of Sahu and his new vehicle.

“UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having,” Goyal tweeted about five hours before writing this.

UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having. 💯 pic.twitter.com/LrJp86tZ8h — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

Another tweet shows a video of Sahu trying out the new electronic vehicle.

Ramu getting a hang of his new ride. 😇 pic.twitter.com/C7iaxWtDCf — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

The video was followed by another clip of Sahu.

And we are grateful that he is a part of our Delivery Universe. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/aaP2NHhLZ3 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) May 28, 2019

Sahu, who has left many on the Internet both moved and inspired, first went viral when Twitter user Honey Goyel posted a video about him on May 17. “#Zomato you keep rocking, you made my day...” he wrote in his tweet.

#Zomato you keep rocking , you made my day , this man is the inspiration for all who thinks there's life is screwed , please make this man famous pic.twitter.com/DTLZKzCFoi — Honey Goyal (@tfortitto) May 17, 2019

The tweet won a ton of love from tweeple and this update on Sahu has also received similar reactions. Since being shared, Goyal’s tweets have collected over 2,300 ‘likes’ and more than 400 retweets - and still counting.

“’Our delivery partner’... It touches my heart…” says one Twitter user. “Massive respect,” says another. “Awesomeness, more power to Ramu Sahu,” says a third.

