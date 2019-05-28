Today in New Delhi, India
May 28, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Differently abled delivery man gifted new vehicle, Twitter celebrates

it's viral Updated: May 28, 2019 20:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
zomato,deepinder goyal,ramu sahu

Tweets show pictures and videos of Sahu trying out his new electronic vehicle. (Twitter/@deepigoyal)

A video showing a differently abled man delivering food while riding his hand-powered tricycle won several hearts online when it was shared about a week ago. Now, an update on the delivery person is bringing a smile to people’s faces. Ramu Sahu, who works as a delivery partner for food delivery service provider Zomato, has been gifted an electronic vehicle by the company.

In three tweets, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal shared not only the update but pictures and videos of Sahu and his new vehicle.

“UPDATE: Our delivery partner Ramu Sahu has gracefully accepted the electric vehicle that we were keen on him having,” Goyal tweeted about five hours before writing this.

Another tweet shows a video of Sahu trying out the new electronic vehicle.

The video was followed by another clip of Sahu.

Sahu, who has left many on the Internet both moved and inspired, first went viral when Twitter user Honey Goyel posted a video about him on May 17. “#Zomato you keep rocking, you made my day...” he wrote in his tweet.

The tweet won a ton of love from tweeple and this update on Sahu has also received similar reactions. Since being shared, Goyal’s tweets have collected over 2,300 ‘likes’ and more than 400 retweets - and still counting.

“’Our delivery partner’... It touches my heart…” says one Twitter user. “Massive respect,” says another. “Awesomeness, more power to Ramu Sahu,” says a third.

First Published: May 28, 2019 20:31 IST

tags

more from it s viral
trending topics