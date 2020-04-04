e-paper
Doctor dances in TikTok videos to spread cheer. Watch

The videos remind people to be cognizant of today’s times.

Apr 04, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the doctors and medical workers dancing. (TikTok/@drjcofthedc)
         
Highlights
  • Dr. Jason Campbell is quite the social media star
  • He, along with his colleagues share TikTok dance videos
  • Through the clips he try to encourage people

Times are tough and scary as much remains unknown about the coronavirus outbreak. Amid this, one upbeat doctor is trying to make people smile with his dance moves and also spreading awareness in the process.

Dr. Jason Campbell, a resident physician in Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) in Portland, has emerged as quite the social media star. In a fun and optimistic way he tries to encourage his social media followers to stay healthy and hopeful during this unprecedented crisis.

From the classic Cha-Cha slide to trendy TikTok challenges, the doctor constantly reminds people to be cognizant of today’s times. Alongside, he also puts out reminders that one can have a little fun even during social distancing.

Here one such video of the doctor dancing with his colleagues which has garnered up over 2.3 million views till now:

@drjcofthedc

Friday = Time for the Cha Cha Slide! ##chachaslide ##distancedance ##fyp ##foryourpage ##viral ##drjcofthedc ##goviral ##viralvideo ##tiktokdoc ##dance ##fun

♬ chachaslide - Ssica

Campbell’s joyous antics, however, don’t deter him from his duty in any manner. If anything, this urge to spread a little joy in this time of crisis makes him more determined in his approach.

“Times are tough. We don’t take that lightly. We’re preparing very, very diligently to be ready at OHSU for what may come,” Campbell told New York Post. He added that just like many in the world he is also looking for some light moments in this otherwise dark time.

@drjcofthedc

"If I can’t slide right and I can’t slide left, Drake isn’t gonna like this." ##toosie ##toosieslide ##drjcofthedc ##tiktokdoc ##fyp ##foryourpage ##goviral

♬ original sound - drjcofthedc

What do you think of this innovative approach?

Also Read | Rajasthan doctors sing ‘Chhodo Kal Ki Baatein’ in video going viral. Watch

