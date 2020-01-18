Dog visits eatery for a year, earns name Subway Sally. Watch TikTok videos

it-s-viral

Jan 18, 2020

TikTok is known for dishing out mostly witty and funny video. However, every now and then, the platform presents such videos which have the power to warm up your heart. Such are the clips of an adorable dog dubbed as Subway Sally. She visited a Subway sandwich shop in Portales, New Mexico, every night for the past year to collect a nightly snack.

‘Subway Sally’ first came to light when Giovanni Luhman, an employee of the eatery, shared her video on TikTok. The video quickly captured people’s attention and till now has managed to garner over 3.2 million views.

Later, the user also shared a follow-up video and it gathered close to 1.2 lakh views.

Both the videos received lots of comments. Expectedly, people couldn’t stop commenting on Subway Sally’s adorableness. Some also appreciated Luhman for his good deed.

“Thank you for being so sweet,” wrote a TikTok user. “Sobbing, absolutely sobbing,” wrote another. “Love it!!!” wrote a third.

One of those who commented wrote, “Hi! Person from vet field here! The best way to help her is by not giving any bacon or lunch meats. Turkey, chicken, veggies, or bread only.” To which, Luhman replied that he’ll keep that in mind while feeding her in future.

A few also wrote that the dog looked “well-groomed and fed”. They pointed that there’s less chance that the four-legged animal is a stray.

The videos eventually made their way onto Twitter where people dropped almost similar reactions. The company, Subway, also tweeted from their official account:

Subway Sally just made all of our dreams come true — Subway® (@SUBWAY) January 7, 2020

Giovanni Luhman revealed that he cannot take the dog home because he has cats, reports People. He further expressed that he is going to use the new-found fame “to help low income families in hopes that their pets won’t end up on the streets because they can’t be taken care of.”

What do you think of Subway Sally?