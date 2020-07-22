e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo and grandpa bid each other goodbye. Video is little sad but very cute too

Doggo and grandpa bid each other goodbye. Video is little sad but very cute too

People couldn’t stop commenting on how much the dog loves its hooman grandfather.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:03 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog hugging its grandpa.
The image shows the dog hugging its grandpa.(Instagram/@bumblebeethegolden)
         

The bond between a granddad and their grandchildren is something absolutely adorable. Turns out, that connection is not exclusive to humans – or at least this video shows so.

Shared on Instagram, the video captures an interaction between a doggo, named Bumblebee, and its human grandfather. Posted on the furry kid’s own Insta profile, the video is emotional and cute – in equal parts. There is even a chance that the clip will leave you saying “aww” while filling your heart with a warm fuzzy feeling.

“Goodbye for now grandpa, see you soon,” shared with this caption, the clip is now winning people over.

What does the clip shows? Take a look yourself and we suggest you keep a box of tissues handy.

View this post on Instagram

goodbye for now grandpa, see you soon 😢

A post shared by B U M B L E 🐝 B E E (@bumblebeethegolden) on

Since being shared, the video has gathered over 16,000 views and close to 4,000 likes. There were many who simply shared heart emojis to express themselves. Other than that, people also wrote how the heartwarming clip has left them happy.

“I can see how much he loves grandpa and how much he loves Bumblebee,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww… grandpa loves him so much,” expressed another. “He surely loves his grandpa,” said a third. “This video made me so happy,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Woman reunited with pet cat over 10 years after it went missing. Their tale is so heartwarming

tags
top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In