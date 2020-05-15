e-paper
Doggo doing pushup challenge is the best version of the trend on the Internet. Watch

A “100% certified good boy,” this cute canine is a part of the Western Australia Police Force.

May 15, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the dog with its two human colleagues.
There are some promises which just seem harder to keep than others, just like the plan of being healthier. Let’s face it, replacing those delicious chips and fries with a healthier diet is no easy feat. What’s even tougher is gathering the motivation to workout each day. So, if you are struggling to find the right inspiration to work towards a healthier lifestyle, this police doggo called Whiskey may give you some.

A “100% certified good boy,” this cute canine is a part of the Western Australia Police Force. Recently, he took up a push up challenge with his human colleagues and aced it like a pro.

Take a look at the video for your daily dose of motivation:

With over 1.7 lakh views and more than 8,000 reactions, the video has created a stir among people. While some were amazed to see the good boy do pushups perfectly, others couldn’t stop commenting on his adorableness. A few also wrote that the video impressed them.

“Omg absolutely loved this. How amazing is PD Whiskey. Loved how he responded so quickly to his handler’s head commands. Sooo clever,” wrote a Facebook user. “Everyone getting their exercise lol. PD Whiskey, you should be my gym trainer,” commented another. “Best version of the push up challenge I have seen yet,” wrote a third.

“Awww this is amazing! Well PD Whiskey, you’re such a handsome boy,” wrote a Facebook user and we couldn’t agree more.

Did Whiskey give you the much needed motivation for doing exercise?

