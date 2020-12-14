e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Doggo gets bamboozled by furry slippers. Video is too cute to handle

Doggo gets bamboozled by furry slippers. Video is too cute to handle

The clip starts with Molly staring at her human’s furry dog-shaped slippers.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 13:52 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The images shows Molly the doggo.
The images shows Molly the doggo.(Instagram/@mollythegoldenretriever)
         

Doggos are generally curious explorers trying to get acquainted with every object on earth whether living or non-living. But there are many situations, when they get totally puzzled by some stuff. This Instagram video of Molly the golden retriever is an apt example of the ‘doggos getting puzzled by things’ category. The video may make you play it on loop.

The clip starts with Molly staring at her human’s furry dog-shaped slippers. The clip goes on to show a confused Molly staring at the slippers and figuring out how to react as a funny narration plays in the background. Molly’s reaction in the end may make you say aww repeatedly.

“Doggos or impawsters,” reads the caption.

Take a look at the clip:

Shared on December 10, the clip has garnered over 2.7 lakh views and numerous comments from netizens. While some couldn’t stop gushing at Molly’s confused expressions, others suggested tips to the doggo to take on the impawster slipper doggos.

“Confused is an understatement,” wrote an Instagram user. “Hmmm this is a toughie,” commented another while voicing Molly’s probably thoughts. “Total bamboozled,” pointed out a third.

tags
top news
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
India stood up to China’s ‘aggression’, forced PLA troops back: Rajnath Singh
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
LIVE: 10 groups meet Tomar to extend support on farm laws
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
In photos: Snowfall in northern India, subzero temperatures in parts of J-K
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
Shot by terrorists, PDP leader’s personal security officer succumbs to injuries
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
‘100 people per day; vaccination in booths’: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In