Doggo looks after tiny kitten, video is all kinds of cute. Watch

Doggo looks after tiny kitten, video is all kinds of cute. Watch

Since being shared just two days ago, the video involving the dog and the cat has garnered over 4.4 million views.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 14, 2020 15:24 IST
The image shows the tiny kitten and the doggo.
The image shows the tiny kitten and the doggo.
         

The tumultuous relationship between a doggo and a cat who are cohabiting isn’t something unusual. From fighting to making each other uncomfortable, there are numerous instances which show how they can be. However, once in a while, there come such stories which show us the beautiful bond between the two animals. Just like this video of a dog that takes care of a kitty just like a parent.

Shared on Twitter, the video is now tugging at the heartstrings of many and it may leave you with a warm fuzzy feeling. Though a longer version of the clip was shared on YouTube two days ago, the video gained over 4.4 million views after being shared on Twitter.

The YouTube’s post, when translated from Japanese, reveals that the dog and the cat live together with their hooman parents. While the pooch is 10-month-old, the kitty is just 1-month old. The caption also details how the dog takes care of the cat and the only thing that the tiny furball wants to do is to stay with the doggo.

Words may fall short while explaining the adorableness of the clip. See for yourself and decide:

Since being shared, the video has also garnered over 8,300 likes on Twitter. Additionally, it has also managed to gather close to 1,500 retweets.

“The video is so cute,” reads a comment when translated from Japanese. “The dog’s eyes show its emotion,” reads another. “They both are so cute! I can’t stop crying though!,” reads a third comment.

What do you think of the video?

