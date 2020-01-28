‘Don’t call me Greta of India,’ says 8-year-old climate activist from Manipur. Here’s why

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 20:47 IST

Licypriya Kangujam, an eight-year-old climate change activist from Manipur, has requested people not to refer to her as ‘Greta of India’. “We have common goal but I have my own identity, story,” she tweeted in a series on tweets earlier today.

“Dear Media, Stop calling me ‘Greta of India’. I am not doing my activism to looks like Greta Thunberg,” she tweeted.

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg came into limelight after her Friday School Strike for the Climate campaign. Thunberg began skipping school on Fridays to protest in front of the Swedish parliament prompting millions across the world to join the fight to save the climate.

In her tweet, Kangujam called Thunberg an inspiration and influencer but added that they both have their own stories.

Dear Media,

Stop calling me "Greta of India". I am not doing my activism to looks like Greta Thunberg. Yes, she is one of our Inspiration & great influencer. We have common goal but I have my own identity, story. I began my movement since July 2018 even before Greta was started. pic.twitter.com/3UEqCVWYM8 — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020

In the following tweet, Kangujam wrote, “I first raised my voice to world leaders in Mongolia in an UN event in July 4, 2018.”

I first raised my voice to world leaders in Mongolia 🇲🇳 in an UN event in July 4, 2018. Since then I started my movement called "Child Movement". In Hindi, we called it "Bachpan Andolan" to call our world leaders to take immediate climate action. pic.twitter.com/79IQzQm2Sn — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020

“I even dropped out my school since February 2019 (before Grade 1 final exam) when I was just 7 years old due to my protests every week in front of the Parliament House of India,” she said in another tweet, adding that she has sacrificed a lot at this tender age.

I even dropped out my school since February 2019 (before Grade 1 final exam) when I was just 7 years old due to my protests every week in front of the Parliament House of India. I sacrificed so much of my life in this tender age is not to called me "Greta of India". — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020

In her last tweet of the thread, she explains further why she shouldn’t be called Greta of India. “If you call me “Greta of India”, you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story,” she wrote.

If you call me "Greta of India", you are not covering my story. You are deleting a story. — Licypriya Kangujam (@LicypriyaK) January 27, 2020

Kangujam’s tweets have collected a ton do response from people on Twitter.

“Dear Licypriya. I do not call you Greta of India! You are Licypriya from India! Let’s share that everyone has the same thoughts to protect the precious earth,” says a Twitter user. “I am in total awe of you young lady, well done, may you and all the young climate activists achieve the change you so richly deserve,” comments another. “You are absolutely inspiring, Licypriya from India,” writes a third.