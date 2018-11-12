Dramatic video shows woman falling into sinkhole on sidewalk in China

A frightening video captures the moment a sinkhole devoured a woman walking on a sidewalk in China. The woman suffered injuries to her ribs and had to be rescued by local police.

The video, shared by CGTN on Facebook, was recorded in Lanzhou, China’s Gansu Province on November 11, most likely on a CCTV camera. It shows a woman crossing a sidewalk when suddenly the ground beneath her gives way. She’s seen being sucked into the sinkhole and even hits her head on the concrete. Meanwhile, the gaping hole continues to widen.

According to the captions on the video, the woman fractured her ribs and was rescued by local police. The cause of the sinkhole is being investigated.

