‘Dus bahane’ tweet by Gurugram Traffic Police will leave you in splits

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 17:21 IST

The song ‘Dus bahane karke le gaye dil’ from the 2005 movie Dus has recently captured people’s attention after being used in Tiger Shroff’s upcoming movie Baaghi 3’s trailer. Also, many are using a few particular lines from the song to drop hilarious posts. Now, Gurugram Traffic Police have joined the trend too and left a tweet which may make you laugh out loud.

The department took to Twitter a few hours back and shared the lines “I looked at you. You looked at me. Aur ho gayi mushkil (and trouble started).” Along with that they also shared three images which match each lines of the song, quite aptly.

Here’s what Gurugram Police tweeted:

I looked at you.

You looked at me.

Aur ho gayi mushkil.#WearAHelmet #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/qGjN7QBPnj — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) February 21, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered close to 3,000 likes. Additionally, it has also garnered over 600 retweets. People were amused by this funny tweet and they expressed the same while commenting.

“Dus bahane kar ke de gaye bill,” joked a Twitter user. “Gurgaon police to ab Challan bhi maje leke kaat ti hai [Gurugram Police issues challan while having fun],” commented another. “Hahaha! Gurugram traffic police has some great sense of humour,” praised a third. “Lesson: Never look at traffic police if you are violating any rule,” joked a fourth.

Here’s how others reacted:

All Punster & Meme page now... pic.twitter.com/t7WbWBBTp1 — The रायचंद (@v_ashutosh) February 21, 2020

What do you think of Gurugram Traffic Police’s Dus Banahe tweet?