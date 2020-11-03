e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Dwayne Johnson shares video of young boy persevering at breaking karate board. Wholesome clip is viral

Dwayne Johnson shares video of young boy persevering at breaking karate board. Wholesome clip is viral

“I don’t know who you are son, but I sure am proud of you too,” reads a line of the caption shared alongside the Instagram post by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 18:53 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows sensei @gianinibjjstallion and his student.
The image shows sensei @gianinibjjstallion and his student.(Instagram/@therock)
         

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson often shares uplifting and motivational content on his social media handles. The actor’s latest post, which shows a teary-eyed young boy not giving up until he has broken a karate board, is a testament to the same. The boy’s resilient spirit, the sensei’s unwavering guidance, and the class’s support towards the kid may leave you cheering for the child too.

Posted on Johnson’s official Instagram account, this recording was shared on November 3. “I love every single thing about this video - a moment that changed this little boy’s life forever. From his first attempt to his last, you can literally see the psychological shift in this little boy’s mindset. Sensei @gianinibjjstallion never took his eyes off the boy and made sure the boy heard every word he was telling him,” reads a part of the caption.

The text then goes on to say, “Then this entire dojo of kids chanting, ‘beat it’ to support and lift his spirits. But here’s the best thing about all of this - with all this beautiful support and love surrounding him - the final decision to break the board, came from the little boy. He decided it was time - and he did it”.

Check out the rest of the heart-warming caption and the entire clip below:

View this post on Instagram

I love every single thing about this video - a moment that changed this little boy’s life forever. 🙏🏾💪🏾🖤 From his first attempt to his last, you can literally see the psychological shift in this little boy’s mindset. Sensei @gianinibjjstallion never took his eyes off the boy and made sure the boy heard every word he was telling him. Then this entire dojo of kids chanting, "beat it" to support and lift his spirits. But here’s the best thing about all of this - with all this beautiful support and love surrounding him - the final decision to break the board, came from the little boy. He decided it was time - and he did it. I don’t know who you are son, but I sure am proud of you too. Goes to show to show you can do anything, when you put your mind to it. I’m so pumped after watching this, I’m going in for workout #2 and when I’m done I’m gonna attempt to put my foot thru an oak tree🦶🏾🌳 Then I’ll be calling 911 😂 #greatjobkid 💪🏾

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this video has captured netizens’ attention. The recording has presently amassed over 12.7 million and many supportive comments. Additionally, these numbers are steadily rising.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the post. One person said, “Beautiful”.

Another individual wrote, “This video has made my day”. “Oh somebody just cut some onions over here,” read one comment under the post. Did you shed some happy tears for the kid as well?

What are your thoughts on this post?

Also Read | 6-year-old boy raps about what you can be when you grow up, Michelle Obama shares motivational clip

tags
top news
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden in internet search as US votes in presidential election
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
‘Won’t have any impact’: Nitish after onions thrown at poll rally
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
SRH vs MI Live Score: SRH elect to bowl; Rohit Sharma returns for MI
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
‘India’s growth story intact despite Covid-19’: Govt
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
Vote out people against ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
US election live: Anxious Americans vote with faces masked
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
Bankrupt Jet Airways is world’s best-performing airline stock
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
MP bypolls explained: What’s at stake for Shivraj Chouhan & Kamal Nath
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In