Egyptian man attempts to break scuba diving world record, stays underwater for 6 days

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 20:06 IST

Saddam Al-Kilani, a scuba diver from Egypt, has attempted an impossible feat that may make your jaw drop. Al-Kilani managed to stay underwater in the Red Sea for more than 145 hours which is approximately six days without coming on the shore. A short glimpse of his feat is now going viral on social media, and it may amaze you too.

Several videos and photographs shared on the Facebook group, The Longest Dive in History, give some details about the dive and the attempt to break the world record. Before this unique attempt Al-Kilani had also attempted an underwater dive in 2017 which lasted a bit more than 100 hours. A detailed post was shared by one of the team members of Al-Kilani’s squad. When translated from Arabic, a part of the caption by Captain Ashraf Mohamed, reads, “Saddam Al-Kilani is very stubborn and has a solid will, knowing that he conducts a comprehensive study of everything he does and is well aware of the course of things during his dive, and with the scarcity of capabilities and the necessary support, he insists on achieving his dream, which he has been seeking for a long time. Captain Saddam Al-Kilani will stay underwater on a dive for a continuous week, while he eats, drinks, and does exercises”.

“In order for the dive to succeed, there is a need for a full crew to help him complete the task, including divers, doctors, and nutritionists to provide him with the necessary calories to complete the dive,” it adds too.

Take a look at the post:

Here’s a glimpse of the diving feat being attempted:

The posts have received many reactions on Facebook, along with lots of appreciative comments from netizens. The team now awaits confirmation from the Guinness World Records regarding the title. Al-Kilani is said to have broken the record previously held by Cem Karabay in Cyprus in 2016. He managed to stay underwater for 145 hours and 30 minutes, surpassing his own 2017 personal best of 121 hours as well.

