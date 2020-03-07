e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Elderly woman talks to husband through glass panes at coronavirus facility. See pics

Elderly woman talks to husband through glass panes at coronavirus facility. See pics

Gene and Dorothy Campbell, who tied the knot 65 years ago, turned 89 and 88 respectively this week.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 07, 2020 14:51 IST
Reuters
Reuters
USA
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife.
Gene Campbell talks through a window with his wife. (REUTERS)
         
Highlights
  • Gene Campbell is admitted at Life Care Center of Kirkland
  • The facility is under lockdown after 7 residents died of coronavirus
  • Dorothy Campbell visited her husband at the nursing home

A family’s love overcame physical barriers at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington state.

Gene and Dorothy Campbell, who tied the knot 65 years ago, turned 89 and 88 respectively this week. Gene has been in the nursing home since Feb. 21 after suffering from a stroke, said his son Todd, 59, an industrial engineer. But in late February the Seattle-area facility was locked down after seven residents died as a result of coronavirus.

Accompanied by Todd and the couple’s other son, Charlie, Dorothy visited her husband at the nursing home this week. To avoid the risk of infection, they chatted on the phone while looking at each other through the window.

Dorothy Campbell waves while talking through a window to Gene Campbell.
Dorothy Campbell waves while talking through a window to Gene Campbell. ( REUTERS )

Reuters photographer David Ryder met the brothers on Wednesday, and a day later saw them escorting their mother, a retired schoolteacher, toward the window where Gene, a former textbook distributor, was waiting. The couple had been living together at an assisted facility in Bothell, Washington.

Dorothy Campbell and her son, Charlie Campbell, talk through a window with her husband.
Dorothy Campbell and her son, Charlie Campbell, talk through a window with her husband. ( REUTERS )

“I was prepared for something like that because I figured it would be an emotional moment,” Ryder said. “They were laughing and smiling and seemed to be in good spirits. They were handling it with incredible grace, all things considered.”

Also Read | Video of husband taking care of wife in China goes viral. Both down with coronavirus

tags
top news
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
‘They have been wrong before’: Foreign minister Jaishankar on UNHRC’s CAA move
CBI vs CBI: Major relief for ex-special director Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
CBI vs CBI: Major relief for ex-special director Rakesh Asthana, court accepts clean chit
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor taken to ED office for questioning
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
2 test positive in preliminary test for coronavirus in Punjab’s Amritsar
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Govt backs press freedom: Javadekar on lifting ban on 2 Malayalam channels
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Conducting due diligence on Yes Bank restructuring, says SBI chief
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
Reliance Jio wants you to pay more for 1GB of data in the next few months
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
MSK Prasad reveals why Kohli was chosen as India captain after Dhoni
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news