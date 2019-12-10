Elephant lifts level crossing gate to cross railway tracks, people are concerned

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:47 IST

Smart elephant videos are always a treat to watch. A similar video of a jumbo crossing a railway track has resurfaced on Twitter and has gone viral since. Though old, the clip was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The smart technique used by the elephant is a surprising yet concerning sight for netizens.

The clip shows an elephant standing in front of the level crossing gate installed beside the tracks. Wanting to cross the track the majestic creature is seen lifting the gate slowly and going underneath the gate. The track, being fortunately empty, the elephant smoothly crosses it. This time it tiptoes over the gate to go to the other side.

“Level crossing or the train line won’t stop this elephant to migrate. They remember their routes very well, passed from one generation to another. Interestingly, different techniques at both the ends,” Nanda wrote in the caption.

Level crossing or the train line won’t stop this elephant to migrate. They remember their routes very well, passed from one generation to another. Interestingly, different techniques at both the ends. pic.twitter.com/VoINDiVB3C — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 8, 2019

Shared on December 8, the video has garnered over 43,000 views and almost 2,500 likes.

Though the feat left netizens in awe of the elephant’s cleverness, it has left many concerned about such dangerous situations. People have pointed out how the incident could’ve turned deadly if a train was present on the tracks.

Don't we require a solution to this, what if a train had crossed? — Doctor Doctor 🇮🇳 (@icedtea28) December 9, 2019

Brilliant but risky for him! — Bharati Bhatkar (@BhatkarBharati) December 9, 2019

How gentle how Intelligent an Elephant 🐘 Could be 💞 — 🚩🚩 DIPTANGSHU 🚩🚩 (@Diptang27657182) December 8, 2019

Amazing. — Asheesh Talwani (@AsheeshTalwani) December 9, 2019

What do you think of the video?

Also read | Elephant herd breaks fence and crosses highway. ‘Jumbo power!’ says Twitter