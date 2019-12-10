e-paper
Elephant lifts level crossing gate to cross railway tracks, people are concerned

The clip shows an elephant standing in front of the level crossing gate installed beside the tracks.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 10, 2019 14:47 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Wanting to cross the track the elephant is seen lifting the gate slowly and going underneath the gate.
Wanting to cross the track the elephant is seen lifting the gate slowly and going underneath the gate.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Smart elephant videos are always a treat to watch. A similar video of a jumbo crossing a railway track has resurfaced on Twitter and has gone viral since. Though old, the clip was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. The smart technique used by the elephant is a surprising yet concerning sight for netizens.

The clip shows an elephant standing in front of the level crossing gate installed beside the tracks. Wanting to cross the track the majestic creature is seen lifting the gate slowly and going underneath the gate. The track, being fortunately empty, the elephant smoothly crosses it. This time it tiptoes over the gate to go to the other side.

“Level crossing or the train line won’t stop this elephant to migrate. They remember their routes very well, passed from one generation to another. Interestingly, different techniques at both the ends,” Nanda wrote in the caption.

Shared on December 8, the video has garnered over 43,000 views and almost 2,500 likes.

Though the feat left netizens in awe of the elephant’s cleverness, it has left many concerned about such dangerous situations. People have pointed out how the incident could’ve turned deadly if a train was present on the tracks.

What do you think of the video?

Also read | Elephant herd breaks fence and crosses highway. 'Jumbo power!' says Twitter

India News