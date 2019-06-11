Elephants take out ‘funeral procession’ for dead calf, video goes viral

A recent video of a herd of elephants mourning a dead calf and holding what many have called a ‘funeral procession’ has gone viral. The video has been shared on Twitter by Praveen Kaswan, an Indian Forest Service officer. “This will move you !! Funeral procession of the weeping elephants carrying dead body of the child elephant. The family just don’t want to leave the baby,” he posted. The clip has received more than 200,000 views and left many heartbroken.

The footage shows an adult elephant emerging from a forest area onto a road carrying the calf’s body. Moments later, it puts down the calf at the side of the road and waits as other members of the herd join it. The herd stands together around the calf for a few moments before carrying the calf’s body and moving forward.

Shared on June 7, the video has gathered more than 14,000 “likes” and over 6,500 retweets. The video has tapped into the emotional side of tweeple who left several comments on this clip.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 12:47 IST