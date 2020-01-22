Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burning a copy of the Indian Constitution? Here’s the truth

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:18 IST

A video with the claim that it shows RSS members burning a copy of the Indian constitution is being shared on Facebook and Twitter by many. The claim, however, is false.

Translated from Hindi, the caption of one such post reads, “At last the day is here for which RSS was waiting. They’re the biggest danger to India’s soul. See them raising slogans of ‘Ambedkar Murdabad’ and burning the constitution [copy]”.

The video is now being shared by hundreds with the same claim.

आख़िर यह दिन आ ही गया जिसका RSS बहुत बेताबी से इँतजार कर रहा था और इसी बात का भारत देश की आत्मा को सबसे बड़ा ख़तरा था।



RSS ने अपना खिनोना चेहरा दिखा दिया और सरेआम आम्बेडकर मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए और अपना " सम्विधान" जला दिया।



और इसी प्रकार " मनुवाद ज़िंदाबाद" एलान कर ही दिया। pic.twitter.com/Ae5hXmEIZB — Kinju_inc (@IncKinju) January 21, 2020

Here are some who shared it on Facebook:

Video with a false claim is being shared on social media.

A reverse image search of the keyframes of the video led us to a YouTube clip shared back in 2018. “Delhi police arrests a person named Deepak Gaur for allegedly burning a copy of Constitution. Know what are the rules about Constitution,” claimed the video.

Further search on Google revealed several reports about the incident. In fact, Delhi police also arrested the 40-year-old man for allegedly burning a copy of the Indian Constitution during a protest march at the Parliament.

During the incident, Deepak Gaur was a leader of Youth Equality Foundation. The DCP at the time said that Gaur conspired with a fellow leader “to burn a copy of the constitution to get the government’s attention against the amendments in SC/ST Act”.

Hence, the claim that RSS members burnt a copy of the Indian Constitution is false.