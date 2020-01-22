e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burning a copy of the Indian Constitution? Here’s the truth

Fact Check: Does this video show RSS burning a copy of the Indian Constitution? Here’s the truth

The claim, however, is false.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 22, 2020 19:18 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Video with false claim is being shared by many.
Video with false claim is being shared by many. (Facebook)
         

A video with the claim that it shows RSS members burning a copy of the Indian constitution is being shared on Facebook and Twitter by many. The claim, however, is false.

Translated from Hindi, the caption of one such post reads, “At last the day is here for which RSS was waiting. They’re the biggest danger to India’s soul. See them raising slogans of ‘Ambedkar Murdabad’ and burning the constitution [copy]”.

The video is now being shared by hundreds with the same claim.

Here are some who shared it on Facebook:

Video with a false claim is being shared on social media.
Video with a false claim is being shared on social media.

A reverse image search of the keyframes of the video led us to a YouTube clip shared back in 2018. “Delhi police arrests a person named Deepak Gaur for allegedly burning a copy of Constitution. Know what are the rules about Constitution,” claimed the video.

Further search on Google revealed several reports about the incident. In fact, Delhi police also arrested the 40-year-old man for allegedly burning a copy of the Indian Constitution during a protest march at the Parliament.

During the incident, Deepak Gaur was a leader of Youth Equality Foundation. The DCP at the time said that Gaur conspired with a fellow leader “to burn a copy of the constitution to get the government’s attention against the amendments in SC/ST Act”.

Hence, the claim that RSS members burnt a copy of the Indian Constitution is false.

tags
top news
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Ready for debate but...’: Akhilesh Yadav’s jibe at Amit Shah
‘Take for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set time lines for mercy plea, petitions
‘Take for a ride’: Centre asks SC to set time lines for mercy plea, petitions
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
Kerala sets up screening centres in major airports to detect coronavirus
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
Kohli shares photograph of ‘good meal’ with Team India mates from Auckland
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news