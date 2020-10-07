e-paper
Fashion brand Givenchy’s new three-toed sandals and socks are reminding tweeple of Scooby Doo

“My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it,” posted Twitter user Hannah Tindle.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:40 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tweeple haven’t been able to stop posting hilarious reactions to the share by Twitter user Hannah Tindle.
         

French luxury brand Givenchy recently launched their Spring Summer 2021 collection. As people have taken to social media to discuss the collection, some have found a rather bizarre comparison to items in the collection.

“My friend just said that the Givenchy SS21 three-toed sandals and socks look like Scooby Doo’s feet and I have officially lost it,” posted Twitter user Hannah Tindle. She shared the tweet with pictures of the models wearing the footwear along with one that shows the cartoon character’s feet. Now, tweeple haven’t been able to stop posting hilarious reactions to the share. Her post, shared on October 5, has collected over 5,600 likes and more than 700 retweets.

Take a look at the tweet below:

The post has prompted several reactions among tweeple. While some have shared how they agree with the tweet, others have posted funny responses.

“I can’t believe on top of everything else in 2020 I have to look at this,” wrote a Twitter user. “This makes me most uncomfortable,” commented another.

Here’s how a few others reacted:

What do you think about the comparison?

