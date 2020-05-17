Feline felon caught red-pawed in the act, his crimes include stealing netizens’ hearts

it-s-viral

People tend to swoon at cute kitties and their heart-melting meows. But all the cat-owners would agree with us when we say that their cute antics are just a ploy to divert our attention from their mischief. One such clip posted on TikTok shows the carefully curated process of stealing carried out by a cat that has left netizens thinking twice before melting at those adorable kitty eyes.

The clip posted on the cat’s TikTok account shows Jack the cat in the kitchen. Shot through a hidden cam, the clip describes that the owner was regularly waking up to open cabinets and fridge so they set up a camera to bust the bandit. Turns out the felony was committed by none other than the furry feline himself. As the clip commences, Jack is seen opening the cabinet with careful precision just like a human standing on its hind paws. Interestingly, with the opening of the cabinet, the distance between the fridge became much more accessible and we all know what follows next.

“Caught the minnow bandit red-handed,” reads the caption.

Check out the work of this smooth criminal:

Posted on May 14, the clip has garnered over 5.9 lakh views and tons of amused comments from netizens. While many suspected that it was a planned burglary, others pointed out that the kitty probably just wanted a clean plate for his dinner.

“I wouldn’t have turned this furry burglar in. It’s too chonky,” writes a TikTok user. “It’s just a cat burglar, nothing to see here,” jokes another. “You mean you caught him red-pawed?” comments a third.

What do you think of this dangerous thief?