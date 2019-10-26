e-paper
Florida welcomes world’s first guitar-shaped hotel. It’s worth $1.5 billion

The boasts of having 1,200 hotel rooms.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The place where the guitar-shaped hotel is constructed was once a trailer park.
The place where the guitar-shaped hotel is constructed was once a trailer park. (Facebook/Armando Castello)
         

Though it looks like a rock ‘n’ roll guitar, it’s not something that you can play. In fact, this extraordinary $1.5 billion creation is a place where you can stay - after all, it’s a 36-storey electric guitar-shaped hotel.

Once a trailer park, this place is now world’s first guitar-shaped hotel which was inaugurated in Florida on October 26 with a star-studded bang, reports Daily Mail.

The venue boasts of having 1,200 hotel rooms, reports Daily Mail. Additionally, it has a 7,000-seat casino floor that accommodates over 3,000 slot machines.

Images of this hotel soon started making their rounds on the Internet.

The guitar-shaped hotel has over 3,000 slot machines.
The guitar-shaped hotel has over 3,000 slot machines. ( Twitter/John Perr )

People had a lot to say about this unusual hotel. While some were amused by this place, there were a few who were not-so-impressed.

“I drove right in front of it last week. Amazing site,” wrote a Facebook user. “I am so not impressed. A hotels worth is what happens inside, room quality, staff, amenities, etc. the shape of the outside is of minimal importance,” commented another. “Wow, looks beautiful! Can’t wait to stay there” commented another.

A few, however, dropped comments that show their apprehension about the fate of the building when it faces the strong winds of a hurricane.

What do you think of the guitar-shaped hotel?

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 11:26 IST

