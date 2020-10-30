Flying car: This vehicle can travel both on land and in the sky. Watch

Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 20:28 IST

Did you grow up watching the animated series The Jetsons? If so, then you’ll know that among all the unique gadgets the family of four possessed, their flying car was probably the best. Now, get ready to see a real-life version of the fictional vehicle, designed by KleinVision. But if you’ve never watched the cartoon and are a little clueless as to what we’re talking about, worry not. This video of, a vehicle which can travel both on land and in the sky, the AirCar taking its maiden flight is so fascinating that it’ll keep you hooked until the very end, nonetheless.

Posted on YouTube on October 27, this recording is over two minutes long. “KleinVision Flying Car takes maiden flight,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The clip starts with a shot of the AirCar travelling on land. Then, the vehicle goes through a transformation as metal wings come out from its sides. Post this, the car takes flight.

Check out the video to see the creation which sounds like it is out of a Michael Bay movie:

Did that remind you of a Transformers movie too?

According to the text shared alongside the clip, “The latest generation of flying car developed by KleinVision company transforms from road vehicle into air vehicle in less than 3-minutes”. The two-seater model, weighing 1,100 kg, can carry an additional load of 200 kg per flight, reports Metro News.

Since being shared on the video-sharing platform, this recording has captured netizens’ attention. It currently has more than two lakh views and over 1,500 likes.

Here is what netizens had to say about the share. One person said, “In 2020 we’re going to get flying cars, and finally we get it, nice”.

Another individual wrote, “Very impressive. Finally a practical flying car that’s beautiful. Congratulations Professor Klein & team”. “That’s really impressive. Good work!” read one comment under the post.

Somebody else proclaimed, “This is the future kids”.

What are your thoughts on this?