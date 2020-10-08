Food blogger’s video of Rosogolla Biryani irks many. ‘Please stop,’ say netizens

it-s-viral

You may have heard of several fusion dishes in the past few months. From Oreo bhajiyas and Oreo ice cream filled samosa to Chocolate Maggi to even Nutella Biryani, people on social media have mostly been left irked by such experimental dishes. Now, a new fusion dish is out on the block and once again, it has left several people irritated and some rather upset.

A video going viral shows a food blogger introducing the world to a dish called ‘Angoori Rosogolla Biryani’.

“It sounds unbelievable? But I just had the ‘Angoori Rosogolla Biriyani’ along with Hara Bhara Kebab, Aloo Chaap and Dahi ka Chutney (along with Raita and vinegar soaked Peyaaz) and Firni,” wrote the blogger in her post shared on her Facebook page called Madly FOOD Lover - MFL.

The video opens to show a close up of the biryani and you can hear the blogger ask, “How about something experimental?” Well, why don’t you watch the video and read the entire post to decide if you’d be interested in trying this special dish:

Shared on October 4, the video has collected over 1,200 comments. People really haven’t held back while sharing their reactions to this dish.

“Please stop! Even the introverts are here, it’s that serious... ‘BIRIYANI’ is an emotion and we should not experiment/play with emotions,” wrote a Facebook user. “I’ll home deliver it back with no respect. This is a crime,” added another. “Time to leave planet earth,” posted a third.

There were also some who seemed interested in trying the dish.

“It looks very nice, like to test some time in near future, very affordable and descent,” shared an individual. “Looks so yummy,” added another.

What do you think about this dish? Would you like to try it?

