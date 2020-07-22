e-paper
Forest Department captures leopard in Nashik, set to shift it to Borivali national park

Forest Department captures leopard in Nashik, set to shift it to Borivali national park

The captured leopard is around 1 to 1.5 years old.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:21 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Nashik
The image shows the captured leopard.(ANI)
         

A leopard was captured in Nashik by Forest Department officials on Tuesday.

Vivek Bhamare, Range Forest Officer said, “For many days in the Dharnarivar area attacks on humans were taking place so we took the permission to set up a cage. Using that, till now, we have captured three leopards.”

“Out of them, two are female and one is male leopard. Two leopards have been shifted to Borivali national park. The third leopard was caught on Tuesday which is around 1 to 1.5 years old. Procedure to shift it to Borivali National Park is underway.”

Few days ago a leopard made headlines with intruding a house in Uttarakhand and attacking a pet dog.

