Forest department team rescues elephant stuck in 15-foot-deep ditch using excavator. Watch

Updated: Apr 11, 2020 11:27 IST

Though clichéd, “not all heroes wear capes” is the perfect phrase that describes an incident involving a group of people and a huge elephant that fell into a 15-foot-deep ditch. The forest department team of Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh came together to rescue the jumbo from the deep hole.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan and the post has now tugged at people’s heartstrings.

“A huge elephant fell into 15-foot-ditch at Chittoor. After hours of operation it was successfully saved by FD team,” Kaswan tweeted. “He decided to stay and thank later. Or complained!” he added. The IFS officer also mentioned the video was recorded by Sunil Reddy, DFO of Chittoor.

The video shows an excavator being used to create a path for the jumbo to climb out of the hole. Initially, the animal struggles but eventually it climbs out safely. The wonderful part is that throughout the rescue, people keep on cheering for the elephant.

A huge #elephant fell into 15 ft ditch at Chittoor. After hours of operation it was successfully saved by FD team. He decided to stay & thank later. Or complained !! Courtesy: Sunil Reddy, DFO Chittoor. pic.twitter.com/J9xFlMnsbk — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 10, 2020

In two following tweets, the IFS officer wrote that a farmer informed the forest department about the elephant struggling to come out of the ditch. He also added that the use of the excavator made it easy for the team to rescue the animal safely.

This is the ditch where it fell. Was struggling to come out when a farmer noticed & informed the FD staff. pic.twitter.com/R0PHcDJORp — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 10, 2020

The use of JCB was much warranted otherwise very difficult talk. Also elephant could get injuries. In end he was safely rescued & entered the forest. pic.twitter.com/GVUiCqDS02 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) April 10, 2020

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has grabbed the attention of many. While some couldn’t stop praising the forest department, others were simply happy that the elephant is safe. A few also wrote that it’s wonderful that people were cheering for the animal.

“How wonderful, people cheering when this big fellow finally pulled himself up. These elephants roam happily always around Koundinya Sanctuary. Thanks for sharing sir,” wrote a Twitter user. “So nice to watch when the animal rescue videos have a happy ending! And when he is struggling to climb out, we find ourselves instinctively leaning forward to give him a helpful push!” expressed another.

“People’s cheering is such a good way of giving hope, motivation for that elephant. Happy to see this final moment of success,” wrote a third.

What do you think of the rescue video?

