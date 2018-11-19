Forget card tricks, this revelation about 8 of diamonds has Twitter shocked

An innocent tweet about the eight of diamonds card has left many on Twitter in complete shock. The tweet, posted by Twitter user Plink, has collected over one lakh ‘likes’ and more than 33,000 retweets - and still very much counting. So what is the big deal about this tweet? Well, it’s getting everyone to notice this little thing about the eight of diamonds card and people just can’t keep calm and carry on after this big reveal.

“What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds?” says the tweet. It is also accompanied with a picture of the card.

What age were you when you first saw the 8 in the middle of the 8 of diamonds? 😯 pic.twitter.com/GjRLkyl7Vu — Plink (@PlinketyPlink) November 17, 2018

The simple question has created a huge stir on Twitter and people cannot help but share their reaction to this “discovery”. While some are sharing their exact age right now to explain how they’ve just noticed the number, others are sharing their thoughts about the revelation.

“Today... 49 years old and just saw it today. Been playing cards my whole life,” says one Twitter user. “I was today years old,” says another. “Mind blown,” says a third.

Many are sharing GIFs to show their reactions.

Say what now?... pic.twitter.com/osqgbQ3mVx — Tommie Earl Jenkins (@teejaye84) November 19, 2018

I was also today years old pic.twitter.com/Y7usXDY1dA — Marissa (@MarissaScuteri) November 19, 2018

What do you think about this?

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 14:14 IST