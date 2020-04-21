Four-legged culprit leads cops to a 45-minute-long pursuit. Watch hilarious video

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 18:16 IST

Though most people are confined inside their homes and staying away from the streets due to this lockdown, that is not something this little piggy wanted to do. Hence, it took it upon itself to explore around, probably to see what roads look like without humans. Maybe worried about the well-being of the pig, the locals around the street called the police and they came to capture the four-legged culprit. What followed next was a hilarious 45-minute-long chase involving the pig and the cops from Stamford Police Department.

The department took to Facebook to share a video of the incident and we are pretty sure this hot pursuit will crack you up.

“This little piggy went to the market, this little piggy stayed home... this little piggy ran away from the police!” with this witty caption they shared the video online. It shows three officers trying to catch the pig and finally trapping it using an empty dustbin.

Since being shared, the video has managed to garner over 87,000 views – with the numbers only increasing. From appreciating the joyous post to cracking up jokes of their own, people came up with all sorts of comments.

“Watching this live made my quarantine!” wrote a Facebook user. “Go piggy go! It surprises people that they are very fast....glad he is safe and sound,” commented another. “Thanks for the laughs guys! Best one since being self-isolated!!” expressed a third. “Guys you made my day!!! Finally something that could make you guys laugh as well!” wrote a fourth.

“This is priceless! Sharing is caring,” wrote another and we think so too!

What do you think of the video? Did it crack you up too?