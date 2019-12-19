e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 19, 2019
Home / It's Viral / Freed from vehicle, owl takes a new flight

Freed from vehicle, owl takes a new flight

Barred owls are one of three owl species seen regularly in eastern North Carolina.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 19, 2019 13:32 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
North Carolina
The owl was found after the family got to their destination. (representational image)
The owl was found after the family got to their destination. (representational image)(Unsplash)
         

An owl that got trapped in the grille of a vehicle has lived to fly another day.

A barred owl took an unexpected three-hour ride to the Outer Banks of North Carolina over the weekend, said Lou Browning, the founder and president of Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation.

A family from Wilmington heard something hit their car on the drive to Southern Shores but kept going when nothing appeared out of the ordinary, Browning told news outlets. The owl was found after the family got to their destination, according to a Facebook post from the wildlife group.

“Nothing’s broken,” Browning said of the freed owl’s condition. “Just bruising.”

Barred owls are one of three owl species seen regularly in eastern North Carolina.

Owls getting hit by vehicles isn’t uncommon. Browning says he receives about 70 to 100 raptors a year from car strikes. He says they are often out hunting this time of year because they need more calories when it’s cold.

tags
top news
First mobile services shutdown in parts of Delhi ends, CAA protests continue
First mobile services shutdown in parts of Delhi ends, CAA protests continue
Delhi Metro shuts 20 stations; 15th time stations are shut in 4 months
Delhi Metro shuts 20 stations; 15th time stations are shut in 4 months
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In Jharkhand, Congress learns from Maharashtra
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
In run up to Delhi polls, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP prepares for the CAA twist
On barbs over Rahul’s Savarkar remark, Uddhav Thackeray’s biting comeback
On barbs over Rahul’s Savarkar remark, Uddhav Thackeray’s biting comeback
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
US President Donald Trump impeached. What happens next | Explainer
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
‘Please keep Sana out of this,’ Ganguly dismisses daughter’s post on CAA
IPL 2020 auction live: CSK look for back-ups, KKR eye top-order batsmen
IPL 2020 auction live: CSK look for back-ups, KKR eye top-order batsmen
trending topics
Shiv SenaIPL auction 2020citizenship lawDabangg 3Priyanka ChopraCitizenship Law ProtestDelhi TemperatureDelhi Citizenship Act Protest

don't miss

latest news

india news