e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / It's Viral / ‘French Spider man strikes again’, scales 187-metre-high tower. Watch

‘French Spider man strikes again’, scales 187-metre-high tower. Watch

Alain Robert, 57, stood with both arms aloft after reaching the summit of the 187-metre (613-foot) high tower.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:56 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Paris
French climber Alain Robert, also known as
French climber Alain Robert, also known as "Spiderman", scales the Tour Total skyscraper. (REUTERS)
         

Alain Robert, the free climber dubbed the “French Spider-Man”, on Monday scaled the Tour Total, a 48-storey skyscraper in Paris, to demonstrate support for workers striking against President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform plans.

Robert, 57, stood with both arms aloft after reaching the summit of the 187-metre (613-foot) high tower, which stands in the French capital’s business district, La Defense.

“I am trying to use my fame for something I find meaningful,” Robert told Reuters, adding that he was himself “deeply concerned” by the pension reform plans. “Sponsors only give me money if I climb,” he said.

French climber Alain Robert scales the Tour Total skyscraper.
French climber Alain Robert scales the Tour Total skyscraper. ( REUTERS )

France has been dogged by strikes and street protests for more than a month as unions push back against Macron’s drive to streamline the pension system and avert a looming 17 billion euro pension deficit.

Macron’s government said on Saturday it was willing to withdraw a proposal to raise the retirement age to break the deadlock with unions.

Robert has climbed more than 100 structures, including the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and the world’s tallest building, the Burj al Khalifa in Dubai.

A video of his recent climb was also shared on Twitter:

Monday’s ascent was the ninth time that Robert had climbed the said tower.

Robert often climbs without permission and has been arrested on numerous occasions. He climbs without a harness, using only his bare hands, a pair of climbing shoes, and a bag of powdered chalk to wipe off the sweat.

tags
top news
Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi HC
Summon members of WhatsApp group linked to JNU violence: Delhi HC
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
Delhi HC directs police to look into restrictions on Shaheen Bagh stretch
Avalanche strikes army post in J-K’s Machil, three soldiers killed
Avalanche strikes army post in J-K’s Machil, three soldiers killed
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
How Kia Carnival MPV could take the fight to Toyota Innova’s age-old bastion
Analysis | Is India heading into a stagflation?
Analysis | Is India heading into a stagflation?
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Deepika Padukone is a hero for she stood up as big Bollywood stayed silent
Deepika Padukone is a hero for she stood up as big Bollywood stayed silent
trending topics
Pongal 2020 WishesP ChidambaramDSSSB Recruitment 2020Ritu NandaMakar Sankranti 2020Bollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020Hrithik RoshanPongal Recipes

don't miss

latest news

india news