Home / It's Viral / Friendly toddler greets imaginary people during his daily walk. Video is an instant mood enhancer

Friendly toddler greets imaginary people during his daily walk. Video is an instant mood enhancer

A lovable video of the kid performing his daily greetings session has now won people over after it was shared on twitter by his uncle Toby Marriott.

Apr 11, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the tiny tot taking a walk.
The image shows the tiny tot taking a walk.
         

A friendly toddler who likes to meet and greet people found himself in a rather challenging situation amid the ongoing lockdown. With everyone staying inside their houses, the toddler had no one to greet. Undeterred, however, this three-year-old genius found a way to keep up his antics and that too without violating any norms of the lockdown. In a hilarious – and absolutely adorable – way he decided to say hi to imaginary people during his daily walk.

A lovable video of the kid performing his daily greetings session has now won people over after it was shared on twitter by his uncle Toby Marriott.

“My 3-year-old nephew is the friendliest toddler you’d ever wish to meet, and always says hello to all the people he walks past,’ Marriott tweeted. “On his daily walk today, though, he had to pretend,” he added. He ended the tweet wishing that the video will brighten up people’s day and there’s a chance that it will.

With over 1.3 million views the video prompted all sorts of reactions from people. While some loved the boy’s unusual way of entertaining himself, others wrote how happy the video made them.

“Such a cute and polite kid! His parents are doing something very right,” a Twitter user expressed. “Oh, he’s lovely — I want him to say hi to me on my walk!” wished another. “What a lovely wee man,” exclaimed a third. “OMG I can’t cope! This is the cutest thing ever!” wrote a fourth.

Here’s what others tweeted:

While replying to his own tweet, Marriott also shared another video of the tiny tot. In this one, he is seen smelling flowers on his walk and it’s absolutely delightful.

Well, the little one truly made our day! Is that the case with you too?

