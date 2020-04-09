Little boy’s sassy scooter skills intrigue people, video gets over 8 million views

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 12:20 IST

A tiny tot is now making the Internet collectively smile with his uniquely sassy scooter-riding skills. Shared on TikTok, and later on other platforms, his skills have now made him the center of attraction and he is now the online world’s ‘Scooter Kid.’

The video, which is a compilation of different clips, shows the boy cruising on a green scooter. What has piqued people’s interest is how he lifts his left leg in a lively, bold and a little feisty manner as Yung Bae’s hit son “Bad Boy” plays in the background.

Captioned “on his way to take your girl,” the video showcasing the little boy’s sassy demeanor is now winning hearts.

Since being shared online, the TikTok post has gathered over 8.6 million views – and counting. It has also garnered over 1.9 million likes.

The post also made its way onto Instagram after several people shared it online and many shared different comments. While some were mesmerised, others wondered how they can be more like the little kid. A few even wrote how they can never attain the level of sassiness the young one shows.

“OMG! What a cutie,” wrote an Instagram user. “This video made my whole entire day when I saw it on Tik Tok earlier,” wrote another. “Sassy guy! Love him,” exclaimed a third. “Wish I had this kid’s style and sassiness. What a legend!” commented a fourth. “This kid has some serious style,” wrote a fifth.

What do you think of the sassy scooter kid?

