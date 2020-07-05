e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Frog named Obi-Wan loves food and people adore it. Watch

Frog named Obi-Wan loves food and people adore it. Watch

The clip goes onto show the frog’s reactions while munching on some tasty shrimp served by its hooman.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:12 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Obi-Wan’s looks are a result of a rare condition called ‘bloat’.
Obi-Wan’s looks are a result of a rare condition called ‘bloat’.(Instagram/@obithefrog)
         

We all have some kind of favourite food dishes which we just can’t have enough of. Obi-Wan, the frog, is here to tell you that the feeling is not exclusive to humans. Case in point is this video of the frog’s reaction on seeing its favourite food – shrimps. Chances are the video of this unusual-looking amphibian will make you crave for your favoured dish too.

Posted on its personal Instagram account, the clip opens with the unusual-looking yellow-skinned frog swimming in its enclosure. On the Instagram bio, it’s mentioned that Obi-Wan’s looks are a result of a rare condition called ‘bloat’. It also mentions that the frog is recovering well.

The clip then goes onto show the frog’s reactions while munching on some tasty shrimp served by its hooman.

Take a look at the video:

The clip has garnered over 7,400 views and tons of comments since being shared a few days ago. While some couldn’t stop gushing over the unusual-looking frog’s video, others wished it a speedy recovery.

“My favourite frogggie,” exclaims an Obi-Wan fan and we second them. “Mmm, shrimp, heaven, NOW,” comments another, trying to showcase the frog’s perspective.

“I hope he gets well soon,” writes another well-wisher.

What do you think of this good boi?

Also Read | These froggos are looking ultra-stylish in their thatched straw hats. Watch

tags
top news
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
LIVE: Russia’s Covid-19 cases cross 680,000
LIVE: Russia’s Covid-19 cases cross 680,000
Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years
Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In