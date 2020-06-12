e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / These froggos are looking ultra-stylish in their thatched straw hats. Watch

These froggos are looking ultra-stylish in their thatched straw hats. Watch

What are frogs, Pesto and Gurt, gossiping about?

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:38 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows two frogs in hats.
The image shows two frogs in hats. (TikTok/@frog.dad)
         

We aren’t fashion or frog experts but after watching this video one can definitely presume that these are some of the best-looking froggies we’ve ever seen.

This video of frog siblings, Pesto and Gurt, was posted on TikTok on June 9. The clip was shared from their human dad’s account alongside two stylish hat emojis.

At the beginning of the recording, viewers come face-to-face with a froggo standing on a window sill. The handsome amphibian is donning a tiny thatched straw hat which fits its green head perfectly. All of a sudden, another elegant looking frog enters the frame. It, too, is wearing a neatly fitted hat. The two, then, ribbit at each other until the film ends.

We wonder what they are ribbiting about.

@frog._.dad

👒 👒

♬ Molina . Hey Kids - rm.asthetic

This post currently has over 3 lakh likes and nearly 9000 comments. Additionally, the video has more than 8.5 lakh views.

Here is how TikTokers reacted to this dapper looking pair. One person said, “They’re gossiping.” Another individual wrote, “Frogs in hats, hats on frogs. Frogs in hats, hats on frogs,” clearly unable to keep their cool regarding the froggos fashion choices.

“They’re vibing,” proclaimed a TikTok user. “Secret agent frogs,” read one comment under the post. Well, we won’t know if these froggies are skilful spies or just some serial chillers until we hear their conversation. Others on the video-sharing application must have thought the same because somebody demanded, “I want to hear their conversation”.

What do you think the froggos are doing together?

Also Read | We aren’t fashion experts but this may be the best dressed tortoise we’ve ever seen. Do you agree?

tags
top news
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus count crosses 3 lakh mark but doubling rate improves
India’s coronavirus count crosses 3 lakh mark but doubling rate improves
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Rajnath Singh reviews Ladakh situation with CDS Bipin Rawat, service chiefs
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Deve Gowda, 87, back in Rajya Sabha for the first time since 1996
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
Nepal-India border tensions rise, one killed. Explained in 10 points
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
‘BJP busy in toppling govts, how will they fight Covid?’: Ashok Gehlot
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In