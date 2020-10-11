e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Geeta Phogat tweets pictures of her son Arjun, they will instantly make you smile

Geeta Phogat tweets pictures of her son Arjun, they will instantly make you smile

Geeta Phogat’s post about son Arjun prompted people to share all sorts of comments. There was also some who called him a “little wrestler.”

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:21 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Geeta Phogat’s son Arjun.
The image shows Geeta Phogat’s son Arjun. (Twitter/@geeta_phogat)
         

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Geeta Phogat took to Twitter to share a set of pictures of her son Arjun. If you need an instant mood lifter, you should look no further than these heartwarming photos shared by the freestyle wrestler.

Phogat’s caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, details her emotions of seeing her son play in the same land from where she started her journey and gained international recognition.

Take a look at the post. Chances are you’ll end up saying “aww” repeatedly as the pictures are absolutely adorable.

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 52,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received nearly 3,200 retweets. People shared all sorts of comments while expressing their reactions to the pictures. There were many who wrote that he looks incredibly cute. A few also called Arjun a “little wrestler.”

“Oh my God. That’s a bundle of joy,” wrote a Twitter user. And we certainly agree with that sentiment. “That is a little wrestler,” shared another.

“Upcoming talent. God bless him. And kudos to you for inculcating ‘mud habits’ in him at this age especially when children are getting tech savvy. Wish him a success and fame in future. Let the world know that he is a son of great @geeta_phogat the woman who kept the Flag of India high,” praised a third.

As for this individual, they wrote, “So cute it really made me smile.” It did the same for us too.

Here’s how others reacted:

What do you think of Geeta Phogat’s heartwarming post?

