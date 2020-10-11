Geeta Phogat tweets pictures of her son Arjun, they will instantly make you smile

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:21 IST

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Geeta Phogat took to Twitter to share a set of pictures of her son Arjun. If you need an instant mood lifter, you should look no further than these heartwarming photos shared by the freestyle wrestler.

Phogat’s caption, when loosely translated from Hindi, details her emotions of seeing her son play in the same land from where she started her journey and gained international recognition.

Take a look at the post. Chances are you’ll end up saying “aww” repeatedly as the pictures are absolutely adorable.

जिस मिट्टी मैं खेल-कूद कर आज हम इस मुक़ाम पर हैं उसी मिट्टी में अर्जुन को पलता बढ़ता देखना एक माँ होने के नाते मेरे लिए सबसे सुनहरे पल हैं 🤼‍♂️❤️💫😇🤱💪🙏🧿✨ pic.twitter.com/l6OtQyWWAE — geeta phogat (@geeta_phogat) October 10, 2020

Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 52,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received nearly 3,200 retweets. People shared all sorts of comments while expressing their reactions to the pictures. There were many who wrote that he looks incredibly cute. A few also called Arjun a “little wrestler.”

“Oh my God. That’s a bundle of joy,” wrote a Twitter user. And we certainly agree with that sentiment. “That is a little wrestler,” shared another.

“Upcoming talent. God bless him. And kudos to you for inculcating ‘mud habits’ in him at this age especially when children are getting tech savvy. Wish him a success and fame in future. Let the world know that he is a son of great @geeta_phogat the woman who kept the Flag of India high,” praised a third.

As for this individual, they wrote, “So cute it really made me smile.” It did the same for us too.

Here’s how others reacted:

Lots of love to this cute baby, who knows he can be future Olympic medalist for India! — Amitansu Patnaik (@PatnaikAmitansu) October 10, 2020

What do you think of Geeta Phogat’s heartwarming post?