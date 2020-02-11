e-paper
Ghost or not? Creepy object captured on camera sparks online debate. Watch

A few seconds into the clip, a white light moves across the screen and that has now sparked a wave of reactions among people.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 11, 2020 11:05 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While some argued the clip captures something supernatural, others wondered what it could be. (representational image)
While some argued the clip captures something supernatural, others wondered what it could be. (representational image)(Pixabay)
         

The Internet is full of videos which claim that they capture paranormal activities. Fake or not, most of the videos doesn’t fail to send a chill down one’s spine. Just like this video which is now creating a stir on Reddit. Apparently, it shows something which many think is a ‘ghost’.

“My mother collected this video from our driveway in the woods. Any insight from this community on what (or who) it may be?” the Reddit user wrote and shared the video.

The 20-second-long video, captured at night, shows a road where two cars are parked. A few seconds into the clip, a white light moves across the screen and that has now sparked a wave of reactions among people.

Take a look at the video:

My mother collected this video from our driveway in the woods. Any insight from this community on what (or who) it may be? from r/Ghosts

People dropped all sorts of comments on the video. While some argued the clip captures something supernatural, others wondered what it could be.

“First one I’ve seen where people aren’t in agreement that it’s fake,” wrote a Reddit user. “This is one of the most legit things I’ve seen on this sub for a while!” wrote another. “In the woods?! I would lose sleep,” wrote another. “Authentic, definitely not just bugs. You have something there I believe,” commented a fourth.

Some, however, tried finding a logical explanation and they dropped their own theories.

“Almost looks like lens flare, but is there any moving light source it could be coming from (i.e. car driving by)? Ruling that out this looks pretty legit. Interesting for sure,” wrote a Reddit user. “Lens flare from something off camera,” commented another. “Definitely a camera glitch,” wrote a third.

What do you think?

