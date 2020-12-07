e-paper
Gordon Ramsay shares fun video of 'this and that' challenge with daughter Matilda. Watch

Gordon Ramsay shares fun video of ‘this and that’ challenge with daughter Matilda. Watch

“Gordon Ramsay dancing.. the best thing on the Internet. Period,” wrote an Instagram user.

Dec 07, 2020
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Gordon Ramsay and Tilly dancing.
The image shows Gordon Ramsay and Tilly dancing.(Instagram/@gordongram)
         

For the world, Gordon Ramsay may be a renowned and stern chef but at home, he definitely is a doting dad. The videos featuring Ramsay along with his 19-year-old daughter Matilda perfectly capture that notion. A recent clip shared on Ramsay’s Instagram, shows him partaking in the popular ‘this or that’ challenge with his daughter. The challenge entitles the participants to choose between two options as Run-DMC’s “It’s Tricky” plays in the background. The video may leave you with a big smile.

The clip starts with Ramsay and Tilly doing the challenge and choosing different options shown on the screen. We won’t spoil the fun for you so check out the entertaining clip below:

Shared on December 6, the clip has garnered over 5.8 million views along with numerous comments from netizens. While some were amused to see such a fun side of chef Ramsay, others found it hilarious when Matilda revealed that she prefers her mom’s cooking to her dad.

“I love this soo much! Hahaha,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lol. Did Tilly just go to mom’s cooking?” pointed out another. “Gordon is such a fun dad,” gushed a third. “Gordon Ramsay dancing.. the best thing on the Internet. Period,” declared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this fun video?

