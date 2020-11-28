e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Great-grandma set to make 100 dolls for children who lost theirs in Beirut blast

Great-grandma set to make 100 dolls for children who lost theirs in Beirut blast

This initiative was started by great-grandmother and artist of recognized talent, Yolande Labaki for the benefit of Achrafieh 2020, a Lebanese organisation.

Nov 28, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Yolande Labaki.
The image shows Yolande Labaki. (Facebook/@Akram Nehme)
         

The explosion which shook the capital city of Lebanon, Beirut, on August 4 led to enormous loss of life as well as infrastructure. Since then, many have offered aid and support to those affected by the incident. Among them is a great-grandmother and artist of recognised talent, Yolande Labaki. Labaki started an initiative for the benefit of Achrafieh 2020, a Lebanese organisation that aims to help bring normalcy to the lives of those affected by the blast. Learning about Labaki’s heartfelt project may fill you up with joy.

Initially shared on Facebook in French, this post details Labaki’s efforts. When loosely translated, then text reads, “August 4, 2020 will forever be synonymous with loss. There was loss of human life, material loss, but also losses perceived by children who saw their toys go up in smoke as the end of their world. Great-grandmother and artist of recognised talent, Yolande Labaki got down to the magnificent task of making dolls of her own creation by hand in order to offer them to 100 girls of Achrafieh who lost theirs”.

The share further goes on to say, “Every morning, since August 5, Yolande Labaki gets up early and gets to work. She is on her seventy-eighth doll. Each of them will bear the first name of the girl who will receive it. A titanic work done with love and empathy as only artists with a big heart like his are able to do”.

Check out the share and the images posted with it below:

Since being shared on the Internet on November 24, Labaki’s efforts have garnered a whole lot of appreciation from netizens. The post currently has nearly 800 likes and over 350 shares.

Here is what Facebook users had to say about the post. One person said, “Magnificent and moving initiative! Respect to Madame Labaki”.

Another individual wrote, “Bravo Yolande, a great lady with a big heart”. “What a great artist. Thank you dear Madam,” read one comment under the post.

What are your thoughts on this share?

