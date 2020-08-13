e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Guinness World Records shares video of ‘extreme basketball challenge’. It involves a trampoline

Guinness World Records shares video of ‘extreme basketball challenge’. It involves a trampoline

"Wow, this guy can do a front flip slam and I can't even slam!!Respect," wrote a YouTube user while commenting on the video.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 13, 2020 18:38 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows one of the winner of the competition.
The image shows one of the winner of the competition. (YouTube/Guinness World Records)
         

It’s thrilling, it’s exciting, and it’s fascinating. Wondering what we’re talking about? It’s a video of an “extreme basketball challenge” shared on Guinness World Records’ official YouTube channel and it involves the use of a trampoline.

“Longest dunk from a trampoline contest - Guinness World Records,” shared with this title, the video is over four minutes long and every second is worth watching. The post’s caption reads, “Two competitors go head to head to see who can bounce, flip and dunk the furthest in this extreme basketball challenge” and the clip shows exactly that. The two contestants shown in the video are Davide Rizzi from Italy and Csanad Karoly Borlay from Hungary.

Take a look at the enthralling clip:

Rizzi, the winner, is part of ‘Dunk Italy’ crew, a basketball freestyle team and bagged the title of farthest forward flip trampoline slam dunk on 18 November 2018, reports official website of Guinness World Records.

Since being posted a few days ago, it has already gathered over 68,000 views – and the numbers are increasing. It has also received more than 2,300 likes and nearly 150 comments from excited netizens.

“Wow, this guy can do a front flip slam and I can’t even slam!!Respect,” wrote a YouTube user. “This is much tougher than it looks,” expressed another. “Nobody: People’s eyes when the dude was jumping up and down on the trampoline,” joked a third. “Amazing,” commented a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Man balances eggs on top of each other to make a ‘tower’, bags Guinness World Records title. Watch egg-citing video

