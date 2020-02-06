e-paper
Gurugram Police drops Kabir Singh inspired road safety meme, amuses people

The Gurugram Traffic Police dropped a meme inspired by a scene from the film Kabir Singh.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:54 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gurugram Traffic Police’s tweet has garnered over 11,000 likes.
Gurugram Traffic Police’s tweet has garnered over 11,000 likes. (Twitter/ Gurugram Traffic Police)
         

It’s absolutely essential to wear helmet when you are riding. And, there is no second guessing that statement. Every now and then, traffic authorities have laid down various regulations to make sure that people follow this safety rule. Case in point, Gurugram Traffic Police came up with a post about the rule and it has now left people in splits. The authorities dropped a meme inspired by a scene from the film Kabir Singh.

“Jab khud bachoge tabhi Preeti ko bacha paoge (You can only save Preeti when you are safe yourself),” the department tweeted.

In a scene in the film, protagonist Shahid Kapoor rushes to help his love-interest Kiara Advani (named Preeti) on a bike – without wearing a helmet. The department took a dig at that scene and edited the picture to put a helmet on Kapoor’s head.

It’s the edited image along with the witty caption which ensured hilarity:

Since being shared just a day back, the post piqued people’s interest. It ended up garnering close to 11,000 likes. Further, it has also gathered over 2,500 retweets.

While some applauded the department for their witty post, others couldn’t stop laughing.

“Nice punch,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sir, Abhi life me koi Preeti nai hai (Sir, I don’t have a Preeti in life),” joked another. “Ek unnecessary honking pe bhi tweet kar do (please tweet on unnecessary honking too),” commented a third. “Sir, Side mirrors Nahi he.. Chalan to Banta he (Sir, there are no side mirrors he should be issued challan), wrote a fourth.

Some dropped GIFs and memes to put forth their point. Here’s what they tweeted:

What do you think of the post?

