Happy New Year 2020: Delhi school students wish in different Indian languages, video impresses Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:50 IST

Happy New Year 2020! Different social media platforms are flooded with similar messages as people are busy wishing each other. From funny to thoughtful, people are dishing out all sorts of videos and images. One such video, featuring a group of students from a Delhi school, has now left people impressed. It’s because, the clip shows the students wishing Happy New Year in an unusual manner - using various Indian languages.

Shared by Twitter user Manu Gulati, whose bio says she is a teacher at Delhi Government School, the video has won people’s hearts.

“Proud Delhi Govt. School students wishing you a very Happy New Year in different Indian languages. Feel the warmth of Happy New Year 2020 in Kashmiri, Bangla, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil...The list goes on,” Gulati wrote. Further wishing that may “the coming year brims with happiness for all”.

Proud #DelhiGovtSchool students wishing you a very Happy #NewYear in different Indian languages



Feel the warmth of #HappyNewYear2020 in Kashmiri, Bangla, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil...



The list goes on🙂



Hope the coming year brims with Happiness for all of us#Welcome2020 pic.twitter.com/ng6TxTsYHD — Manu Gulati (@ManuGulati11) January 1, 2020

Since being shared a day back, the video has already captured attention of many. Till now, it has gathered close to 48,000 views and about 2,400 likes.

While most praised the girls for their unique approach, some politely pointed the some of the wishes are phonetically incorrect. Take a look at what others said:

This is incredible 🙂

Wishing you all Happy New Year.🙂 — SirishaRao (@SirishaRao17) January 1, 2020

The confidence of girls are amazing.. Impressive video — Vipul Rajput (@imVipulRajput) January 1, 2020

Incredible.. Wishes for these girls to have a great year ahead including you too and be powerhouses of change tommorow — Sapna hariharan (@chimni_sapna) January 1, 2020

Good. There was a mistake. In Assamese we say- Notun(not jotun) Borshor Shubhessa Jonalu — Imdadul Ahmed (@archie_imdadul) January 1, 2020

Isn’t it an amazing way to welcome 2020? What do you think?

