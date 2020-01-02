e-paper
Happy New Year 2020: Delhi school students wish in different Indian languages, video impresses Twitter

Shared by Twitter user Manu Gulati, the video has won people’s hearts.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 02, 2020 13:50 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindutsan Times, New Delhi
Happy New Year 2020 wish video by students of a school in Delhi.
Happy New Year 2020 wish video by students of a school in Delhi. (Twitter/@ManuGulati11)
         

Happy New Year 2020! Different social media platforms are flooded with similar messages as people are busy wishing each other. From funny to thoughtful, people are dishing out all sorts of videos and images. One such video, featuring a group of students from a Delhi school, has now left people impressed. It’s because, the clip shows the students wishing Happy New Year in an unusual manner - using various Indian languages.

Shared by Twitter user Manu Gulati, whose bio says she is a teacher at Delhi Government School, the video has won people’s hearts.

“Proud Delhi Govt. School students wishing you a very Happy New Year in different Indian languages. Feel the warmth of Happy New Year 2020 in Kashmiri, Bangla, Gujarati, Telugu, Punjabi, Tamil...The list goes on,” Gulati wrote. Further wishing that may “the coming year brims with happiness for all”.

Since being shared a day back, the video has already captured attention of many. Till now, it has gathered close to 48,000 views and about 2,400 likes.

While most praised the girls for their unique approach, some politely pointed the some of the wishes are phonetically incorrect. Take a look at what others said:

Isn’t it an amazing way to welcome 2020? What do you think?

Also Read | Twitter floods with wishes on New Year 2020

